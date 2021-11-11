CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creating Long-Lasting Memories for Your Little Ones Over the Festive Season

Yes Weekly
 5 days ago

Creating Long-Lasting Memories for Your Little Ones Over the Festive Season. The festive season is generally an exciting time for everyone of all ages. However, for children, it holds something extra special and magical. Kids love this time of the year with the stunning decorations, the snowfall, and thoughts of Santa...

www.yesweekly.com

KETV.com

The best Christmas gifts for kids that your little ones are dreaming about this year

We all love getting ahead of the game when it comes to Christmas shopping. In fact, that euphoric feeling of knowing you beat those dreaded holiday lines is one of the strongest forms of retail therapy a parent can have. If you're looking to do some early Christmas shopping, but your kids haven't written their wish lists for Santa yet, the solution is easy: Just choose a few winners off of our carefully curated list.
KIDS
mainstreet-nashville.com

Creating memories at your Thanksgiving table

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but Thanksgiving is right around the corner!. Thanksgiving is entrenched with intention. We set aside time to gather with those we love, share what we have and express our gratitude. What that looks like for you and those you plan to spend the day with should reflect your values and the things you hold dear. Whether you gather around a traditionally set table with family spanning the generations or set up a Zoom with your closest friends, this day is what we make of it.
SOCIETY
architectureartdesigns.com

A Montessori Room For The Little Ones

The Montessori room is divided into 4 very distinct areas: sleep, wakefulness, clothing, and care. For each of these points, furniture has been designed to meet the expectations and needs of children for autonomy, from an early age. With its sleek design in white and light wood and its pretty...
KIDS
hillsdalecollegian.com

Meckley’s holds last fall festival of the season

Meckley’s Flavor Fruit Farm hosted its Sp-BOO-Tacular Fall Festival last weekend. The event was the last event in Meckley’s 65th annual season of fall festivals at the farm, according to a Facebook post. Meckley’s, located on S. Jackson Road in Cement City, has been family-owned and operated since it opened...
CEMENT CITY, MI
#Christmas Memories#Christmas Music#Santa Claus#For The Children#Santa One
Calaveras Enterprise

Create a beautiful Thanksgiving holiday for your loved ones

It is with cautious optimism that I am anticipating the 2021 holiday season and am excited to see some family members for the first time since before the pandemic. In an effort to keep it safe, I am considering increased ventilation, spaced seating and plenty of outdoor activities, but I am mostly excited to resurrect my favorite time to gather and celebrate.
CELEBRATIONS
Minot Daily News

Donor creates positive memory through festival

Decorating a tree for Dakota Hope Clinic’s annual Festival of Arts auction is Monique Franks’ way of turning loss into positive remembrance. “I started donating a tree in memory of our stillborn baby, Jacob. We just do this in honor of baby Jacob, and it helps raise money for the clinic,” said Franks, who hopes her trees encourage others who have experienced miscarriages that remembering doesn’t have to be sad.
MINOT, ND
Connecticut Post

Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Toys for Your Little Ones at Every Age

(BPT) - The holiday season is upon us and it’s time to get a jump start on your gift list with fun finds and toys that babies and curious toddlers will love. Skip Hop, the trusted resource for baby and toddler must-haves made better, offers a quality and engaging toy assortment for little ones at every age that is sure to brighten the gift-giving season during holidays. The assortment ranges from activity walkers, bathtime toys, teething solutions, and more!
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Gadget Flow

Baby Button Stacking Toys teach your little one important skills through the fun of play

Learning is fun for babies when they have the Baby Button Stacking Toys. Teaching important motor skills through playtime, these toys help them distinguish shapes and colors and learn size concepts! Plus, these open-ended toys let your kids’ imaginations run wild as they create their own unique designs. You’ll love seeing how happy your child looks when they complete one of these activities. They’ll be full of success, satisfaction, and pride. And they’re sure to love any one of the options: Apple, Avocado, Watermelon, Hearts, Bears, Sun, Stars, or Shapes. All of these stacking toys help with hand-eye coordination, problem-solving skills, cause and effect understanding, shape identification, and color recognition. Great for babies up to three years old, they help develop gross motor skills, fine motor skills, and goal setting. And, as the parent, you’ll love how these toys look in your little one’s room!
KIDS
News Channel 34

Best gifts for 6-year-olds

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for 6-year-olds are best? Christmas will be here before you know it, and some kids probably already have a wishlist full of items they’ve seen on TV or played with at their friend’s houses. Now comes the hard part — deciding what are appropriate […]
KIDS
SPY

Prepare Your House for the Season of Giving With These Festive Christmas Stockings

With Christmas just around the corner, there are a few must-have items you need to celebrate the holiday season right. A Christmas tree is undoubtedly at the top of the list, along with lights, ornaments, and, of course, a star to put on top. Outdoor Christmas decorations also help keep up appearances in the neighborhood and turn your house into a sparkling grotto once a year. Some nutcrackers, a nativity scene and other Christmas ornaments, such as snowmen and Santa, are always a plus, but one decoration you don’t want to forget (unless you want to end up on the...
LIFESTYLE
Yes Weekly

FRANK SINATRA’S “HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS” SHINES LIGHT ON AN EMOTIONAL JOURNEY IN TOUCHING ANIMATED STORY

FRANK SINATRA’S “HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS” SHINES LIGHT ON AN EMOTIONAL JOURNEY IN TOUCHING ANIMATED STORY. Los Angeles — November 15, 2021 — An animated silhouette of Frank Sinatra, one of popular culture’s most captivating singers, opens a new video for his heartfelt “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” available here. As the song continues, the animation beautifully reveals a tender story about facing the holiday season in a new city while trying to build a life. The video is dedicated to those who have made these courageous journeys.
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Michael B. Jordan Get Festive In Coach’s New “Give A Little Love” Holiday Season Campaign — Shop The Collection

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Coach has now introduced their newest "Give A Little Love" holiday season campaign, and who better to help...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BBC

Fun activities to celebrate Diwali and Bandi Chor Divas with your little one

Diwali is a Hindu festival celebrating the victory of Prince Rama over the evil demon Ravana. On the same day, Sikhs celebrate a festival called Bandi Chor Divas, which marks the release of the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Singh Ji, who was falsely imprisoned along with 52 innocent prisoners by the Mughal Emperor Jahangir.
CELEBRATIONS
Food & Wine

11 Cocktail Kits That'll Make Happy Hour Last All Season Long

It's the holiday season, and for many of us that means finding the perfect gifts for a long list of people. It can be an overwhelming task, and some will argue that there's no better way to unwind at the end of a stressful day than by sipping on a delicious cocktail. And thanks to the convenience of online cocktail kits, you don't even have to leave your house to get a high-quality drink.
DRINKS
iowapublicradio.org

Share your favorite holiday memories of loved ones you lost to COVID-19 in 2021

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of millions since the pandemic began, and the death toll has continued to rise this year. Over the holidays, those absences will be deeply felt. That's why this holiday season, NPR's All Things Considered is inviting you to share memories of your lost loved ones with us, so that we might honor them with a remembrance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel 34

The best trivia games for kids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which trivia game for kids is best? Trivia games are fun to play with kids and adults, family members and friends. Some trivia games for kids are serious and competitive, while others are silly and entertaining. They can give your family something to do on a […]
KIDS

