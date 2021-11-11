Creating Long-Lasting Memories for Your Little Ones Over the Festive Season

Learning is fun for babies when they have the Baby Button Stacking Toys. Teaching important motor skills through playtime, these toys help them distinguish shapes and colors and learn size concepts! Plus, these open-ended toys let your kids’ imaginations run wild as they create their own unique designs. You’ll love seeing how happy your child looks when they complete one of these activities. They’ll be full of success, satisfaction, and pride. And they’re sure to love any one of the options: Apple, Avocado, Watermelon, Hearts, Bears, Sun, Stars, or Shapes. All of these stacking toys help with hand-eye coordination, problem-solving skills, cause and effect understanding, shape identification, and color recognition. Great for babies up to three years old, they help develop gross motor skills, fine motor skills, and goal setting. And, as the parent, you’ll love how these toys look in your little one’s room!

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO