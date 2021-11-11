CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2nd Alleged Drug Supplier In Mac Miller Overdose Case Agrees To Plead Guilty

By Christopher Smith
Z1079
Z1079
 5 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PydsO_0ctrlOdQ00
Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty

The federal case of Mac Miller’s death due to an overdose has seen another suspect who potentially facing a serious amount of prison time make the move to change their stance to take a guilty plea.

As initially reported by TMZ, Ryan Michael Reavis has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of distribution of fentanyl. The news was later announced by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California on Wednesday (November 10th).

Reavis, a resident of Lake Havasu, Arizona, was the last of three men detained who were involved in the distribution of the pills that led to the rapper’s fatal overdose in Studio City, California on September 7th, 2018. He had previously entered a plea of not guilty, and when he was detained authorities did find a prescription pad from a doctor in his residence. The reversal comes a week after Stephen Andrew Walter, who “knowingly directed” Reavis to sell the counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to Miller’s dealer, Cameron James Pettit, pled guilty to the charge of distribution. He summarily received a 17-year prison sentence. “Reavis admitted in his plea agreement to knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance. In fact, the pills contained fentanyl,” said the official release by the District Attorney.

Reavis’ trial was originally scheduled to begin on March 1st, 2022. He and Walter are expected to make their official guilty pleas before a judge in Los Angeles within the next few weeks. There was a potential that he would be looking at a sentence of 20 years behind bars if convicted, but accepting the deal means there could be a reduction in sentence ahead. Pettit has also reportedly accepted a plea deal but the United States Attorney’s Office said that the situation is still “pending.”

2nd Alleged Drug Supplier In Mac Miller Overdose Case Agrees To Plead Guilty was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

A Second Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charge in Mac Miller's Death

Ryan Michael Reavis has pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl in connection with Mac Miller's overdose death three years ago. He's now the second man to plead guilty to that same charge in Miller's death, after Stephen Andrew Walter, the 48-year-old man responsible for supplying the rapper's drug dealer with counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl, entered his plea last month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Another Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty To Distributing Fentanyl-Laced Pills That Killed Mac Miller

Los Angeles, CA – A second man has reportedly accepted culpability in Mac Miller’s fatal overdose case. According to TMZ, 38-year-old Ryan Reavis pleaded guilty to a single count of distributing fentanyl earlier this week. Although he’s facing 20 years behind bars and a lifetime of supervised release, he’s expected to receive a reduced sentence thanks to a plea deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
KGET

Man to plead guilty to distributing fentanyl in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller in Studio City

(KTLA) — A 38-year-old man agreed to plead guilty to supplying counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills to the drug dealer who sold them to rapper Mac Miller before the star died of an overdose, officials announced Wednesday. Former West Los Angeles resident, Ryan Michael Reavis, is pleading to a single-count superseding information charging him with distribution of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WBAY Green Bay

Restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal drug case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of several Fox Valley restaurants has been convicted in a federal drug case. On Nov. 9, Luis A. Morales pleaded guilty to Count 1 in the indictment, Distribute Controlled Substances. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2022. According to a criminal complaint, Morales,...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Walter
Person
Stephen Andrew
Person
Mac Miller
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

“Every mother’s worst nightmare,” Woman shot mother of two and kidnapped her 6-week-old boys right after the shooting, denied bond

Being a mother is something precious, but it also brings a lot of dedication, time and effort looking over the babies. Unfortunately, being a parent sometimes brings safety concerns and the victim in today’s case experienced that first-hand. According to police, the 23-year-old A. Montgomery is accused of shooting young...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Drug Distribution#Instagram#Tmz
fallriverreporter.com

Comedian facing up to 20 years in prison for involvement in $1.2 million Massachusetts Pandemic Unemployment scheme

A comedian, who had appeared on “One Mic Stand” with Kevin Hart, has pleaded guilty in connection with his involvement in a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19-related unemployment assistance. Omar Thompson, 39, of Paterson, N.J., pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy on Friday. U.S. District Court Judge...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
24hip-hop.com

Former FBI Agent Reveals Shocking Alpo Martinez Information

With the continuation of The Star Report’s Alpo Martinez marathon hilariously happening, information has emerged from the vaults. Through former FBI agent Daniel Reilly, something was revealed regarding Alpo Martinez’s alleged private life. Troi ‘Star’ Torain found the story of the former Drug Kingpin and feared serial killer, shedding light...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
shreveportmag.com

Woman shot her husband to death and staged break-in so she would get insurance money in his death; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 60-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison for staging fake break in and murdering her husband nine years ago. Prosecutors said the defendant rejected an earlier plea deal that would have freed her. They also said that she benefited from a life insurance policy in the wake of her husband’s death. She was sentenced on Wednesday, after being found guilty at trial of first-degree murder and armed criminal action three weeks ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

‘I Was Shocked’: Baltimore Police ID Shooting Spree Suspect Killed By Off-Duty Officer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For a little more than 60 minutes on Saturday, Baltimore City Police say an armed suspect went to three separate locations and shot three victims. Authorities said the first shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m., but within an hour, three were shot and two of those were fatal. One of the victims killed was 33-year-old Rafael Jeffers. Police say he was inside his barbershop on O’Donnell Street Saturday afternoon when the suspect, Carlos Ortega, walked in and killed him. An off-duty officer was present in the shop at the same time the shooting unfolded. Police say the officer pulled out...
BALTIMORE, MD
metalinjection

Local Police Investigating BRASS AGAINST Onstage Pee Incident

The biggest story of the week in metal, which has crossed over to mainstream attention is the headlines New York collective Brass Against made for their Welcome To Rockville performance after frontwoman Sophia Urista peed on a fan's face on stage. Now, police are getting involved to make sure nothing illegal happened.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
34
Followers
403
Post
930
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy