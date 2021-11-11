In ESPN's 'Man In the Arena,' Tom Brady reflects upon Patriots' dynasty in a way he's never done

(Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady often said he wasn’t ready to look back on his career during his final years with the New England Patriots. The quarterback echoed Bill Belichick’s company line: there will be time to reflect in retirement. In the meantime, the Patriots were on to winning the next Super Bowl.

That’s what makes “Man In the Arena” unique. Brady looks back on his career, with a special focus on each Super Bowl in a nine-episode series, which debuts on ESPN+ on Nov. 16. (A 10th episode will be released later). Brady sits down with director Gotham Chopra, who directed another documentary series on Brady, “Tom vs. Time.” The former Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback looks back at his Super Bowl appearances to reflect upon the complicated emotional evolution of the superstar’s career.

With Brady freeing himself from The Patriot Way — with players in New England forced to share as little information as possible — we’re seeing a new side to him. He’s open to sharing more stories and details. which makes for a much more complete story.

“Man in the Arena is more than a series of career highlights compiled together,” Brady told ESPN’s PR team, via a press release. “This series shows what an incredible journey it has been for me these past 22 years and the incredible people that have impacted me on this amazing ride. It is an inside look into how this journey has helped shape me into the man I am today.”

Notable guests include former Patriots stars such as quarterback Drew Bledsoe, safety Rodney Harrison, linebacker Tedy Bruschi, receiver Randy Moss and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Those are names we come to expect for projects like this.

The surprises? Brady’s sisters, Julie, Maureen and Nancy Brady, will make appearances. There are interviews with Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen. And then there are interviews with Brady’s fiercest opponents: former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan and former Seattle Seahawks cornerback (and current Bucs teammate) Richard Sherman.

