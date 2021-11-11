Life Lessons from Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart is staggering impressive in her turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer – with a role, and film, worthy of the Oscar-buzz that surrounds it. When visiting London for the film festival last month, we had the pleasure in speaking to both Stewart and Larrain about this project. Stewart talks about the perennial intrigue into the subject’s life, and on her own experiences, and whether she too can relate Diana, in regards to being a celebrity in the public eye. Meanwhile Larrain is quick to praise the talents of his leading lady, while tells us why he felt inclined to dive into the life of Diana. You can watch both interviews in their entirety below.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO