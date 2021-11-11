CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Life Lessons from Kristen Stewart

By Interview
interviewmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article——— “I’m sitting back and enjoying the benefits of a decision that I made when I was a person who I can still relate to but am not anymore.”. “I used to say that I always wanted to be the youngest director. But now I’m like, ‘No, I’m going to wait...

www.interviewmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Kristen Stewart and Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Are Engaged After 2 Years Together: ‘It’s Happening’  

Congrats! Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer are engaged after two years of dating, the Spencer actress confirmed on Tuesday, November 2. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” the Twilight star, 31, gushed on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Robert Pattinson Seen Leaving A Tennis Lesson After Ex Kristen Stewart Gets Engaged — Photo

Robert Pattison was spotted leaving a private tennis lesson on Tuesday, just hours after the engagement news broke about his ex, Kristen Stewart. Robert Pattinson, 35, was spotted leaving a private tennis lesson on Tuesday, keeping it casual in an all-black athletic outfit and carrying a bottled water after the sweaty workout. The sighting of the The Batman star came after his ex, Kristen Stewart, 31, got engaged to girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer, 34. Robert laid low for the Los Angeles outing, sporting a black t-shirt, black shorts, black Nike tennis shoes, and a black baseball cap to complete the look. The Tenet star has made a habit of playing tennis, also spotted in August playing the game with his pal, actor Rami Malek, 40, per Just Jared.
LOS ANGELES, CA
abc11.com

Kristen Stewart announces engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer

"We're marrying, it's happening," Stewart said. Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The 31-year-old actor announced the news on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday. "We're marrying, it's happening," Stewart said. She also revealed that Meyer did the proposing. "I wanted to be proposed to so I think I...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Patti Smith
Variety

Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan, Mahershala Ali Honor Crew Members at Hamilton Awards

Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan, Mahershala Ali, Kirsten Dunst, Jake Gyllenhaal and Javier Bardem were among the stars who came out Saturday to celebrate the contributions of artisan, craft and technical crew members at the 11th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards. “We seem to get a lot of the attention and the kudos when movies come out but reality is that it’s guys like Haris who do all the work,” said Dornan of Haris Zambarloukos, who was honored with the Cinematographer award for “Belfast.” Hosted by Yvonne Orji, the “Insecure” star said the Hamilton kudos are not about actors for a change:...
MOVIES
abc17news.com

‘Spencer’ shows off Kristen Stewart in a ‘fable’ about Diana’s break from the Royals

Kristen Stewart’s fierce, attention-grabbing work as Princess Diana really ought to be viewed independently of “Spencer,” described as “a fable from a true tragedy” that presents a pivotal weekend in Princess Diana’s split from the Royal Family. That is, it’s possible to admire the performance and still come away feeling director Pablo Larrain’s fictionalized movie doesn’t significantly add to a story many of us already know in exhaustive detail.
CELEBRITIES
heyuguys.com

Kristen Stewart and Pablo Larrain on tackling the life of Princess Diana in Spencer

Kristen Stewart is staggering impressive in her turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer – with a role, and film, worthy of the Oscar-buzz that surrounds it. When visiting London for the film festival last month, we had the pleasure in speaking to both Stewart and Larrain about this project. Stewart talks about the perennial intrigue into the subject’s life, and on her own experiences, and whether she too can relate Diana, in regards to being a celebrity in the public eye. Meanwhile Larrain is quick to praise the talents of his leading lady, while tells us why he felt inclined to dive into the life of Diana. You can watch both interviews in their entirety below.
CELEBRITIES
awardswatch.com

Kristen Stewart to receive actress Spotlight award from the Palm Springs International Film Festival

The Palm Springs International Film Awards announced today that Kristen Stewart is the recipient of the Spotlight Award, Actress for her performance in Spencer. The Film Awards will take place in-person on January 6, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 17, 2022. The event will be presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Lessons#Productivity#Actor
Vogue

Kristen Stewart Takes A Page From Princess Diana’s Fashion Playbook

Awards season hasn’t started, but Kristen Stewart’s performance in Spencer is already generating buzz. On the surface, Stewart’s edgy Hollywood image and Princess Diana’s public persona seem opposed. Since the film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September, critics have focused on the transformation she undergoes to portray the royal accurately. Still, the two women have more in common than one would think, especially regarding fashion. Both are avid Chanel enthusiasts with a knack for dressing up casual outfits. Case in point, when Stewart headed to a taping of the Today show in New York, she wore one of Diana’s favourite pieces: bike shorts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

How Kristen Stewart’s Spencer Tour Aesthetic Wooed the World—From Butterscotch Blonde to “Daddy” Hat

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I won’t say that recreating Kristen Stewart’s current shade of buttery blonde is easy. I will say that I may have done it accidentally, with accoutrements from the nearest Crown Heights beauty supply, for my partner’s Machine Gun Kelly Halloween costume. We were going for MGK’s icy hue, but somewhere along the way—not enough bleach time? Too little toner?—the ends of her short cut got stubborn and refused to shed their yellow tinge. I attempted to console her (and also myself) with a recent photo of the Spencer star: “See? Your hair looks like Kristen Stewart’s.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imdb.com

From Kristen Stewart to Catherine Oxenberg: 11 Actresses Who Have Played Princess Diana

From the early 1980s until the present day, actresses have been taking on the challenge of portraying Princess Diana. Despite being a member of the House of Windsor for only 15 years, the Princess of Wales’ life story remains fascinating. She began to make headlines during her courtship with Prince Charles and continued to captivate the world when she decided to leave the House of Windsor. Diana, who died in a tragic car accident in 1997, was recognized globally for her charity work, style and beauty.
CELEBRITIES
L.A. Weekly

Kristen Stewart in Spencer: Breakthrough or Breakdown?

Continuing her recent streak of daring, indelible performances, Kristen Stewart in Spencer, is a woman on the verge of a breakdown. Or maybe she’s on the verge of a breakthrough. Her take on Princess Diana, imagined here by Jackie director Pablo Larrain, makes an impression either way. As the film...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Heath Freeman, ‘NCIS’ and ‘Bones’ Actor, Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who is best known for his roles on NCIS and Bones, has passed away at the age of 41 at his home in Austin, Texas. According to Express, Heath Freeman’s cause of death has not been revealed but it was confirmed by actress Ashley Benson and Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef, and a solid friend,” Moakler shared. “You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy