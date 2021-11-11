CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Bleich Talks Injury Status, Next Three Games

By Katelyn McCarthy
 4 days ago
After missing games against Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and part of Clemson due to injury, offensive lineman Chris Bleich is feeling ready to go. Bleich played against Boston College, right before the bye week which was his first full game since Florida State in the beginning of October.

"It just felt good," said Bleich. "Obviously missing a few games isn't something I want to do, but being able to get back out there was awesome for me."

After playing eight straight games, the redshirt sophomore was not the only one in need of the bye week to rest.

"I definitely think the bye week was needed just for the whole team in general, cause obviously during the season everyone gets banged up," said Bleich. "So this just gave everyone a chance to heal up those injuries and so we are fully healthy coming in the last stretch of the season."

The Orange head into Louisville Saturday in a crucial game. With a win, the Orange will clinch a bowl berth for the first time since 2018.

On the other hand, the Cardinals have lost four of their last five, including a tough loss at home against Clemson. Louisville is 4-5 on the season and is in need of win this weekend to get back to .500 and back into conversation for a bowl game.

"Definitely the fact that we are 5-4 right now," said Bleich. "This game can seal a bowl game bid for us. It's definitely a huge game."

Syracuse's schedule doesn't get any easier after Saturday. Their two final games of the season are against top 25 teams. Next Saturday, they travel to Raleigh to face the #16 NC State Wolfpack. The following Saturday for Senior Day at the dome, the Orange will host #21 Pittsburgh Panthers.

"I honestly think for each week we took every game just about the same," said Bleich. "I feel like we personally can't take one game more seriously than the other. I mean obviously NC State, Pitt, Louisville are all really good teams. It's just going to be a battle with each one."

Syracuse and Louisville will kickoff at noon Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

Syracuse Football Scholarship Numbers: Where the Orange Stands Moving Forward

Syracuse football is in the midst of its 2021 season with two games remaining. On Sunday, quarterback Dillon Markiewicz announced he is transferring. With Markiewicz joining Tommy DeVito, Taj Harris and others who have elected to look for another collegiate home. So where does Syracuse stand with its scholarship situation and how many more players can the Orange add to the roster next season?
Dino Babers: NC State & Loss to Louisville

The theme of close losses has ended for the Orange. Last Saturday the Orange were blown out by Lousiville, 41-3. The first blowout loss of the season comes on the heels of the Orange’s efforts to make a bowl game. One win and they’re in. However the task of winning will not come easy against this stingy NC State rush defense.
Syracuse Football Depth Chart vs NC State

Syracuse football has released its depth chart for Saturday's game at NC State. Sign-up for a premium subscription for access to exclusive insider content. Join the AllSyracuse.com forum and discuss the latest with the Orange. Join the free daily AllSyracuse.com newsletter and get Orange news delivered right to your inbox.
