It is usually the measuring stick in college football, but this season has been different for Alabama. Despite its impressive collection of athletes, the Crimson Tide must fix its inconsistencies. Regardless of how good the Tide is, the state east of Alabama possesses a hungry team. Kirby Smart is trying to lead the University of Georgia to a status it has not had since 1980. When the Bulldogs won a national championship, prices for cars, gas, eggs, movie tickets, and milk were very good.

