College basketball's first marquee matchup of heavyweights in the 2021-22 season will happen Tuesday at 7 p.m. at New York's famed Madison Square Garden when No. 3 Kansas meets unranked Michigan State in the first game of the annual Champions Classic doubleheader. The two teams sit at 7-7 in the all-time series entering this season's opener, the two coaches are 4-4 against one another and, as fate would have it, KU is favored by only a few points over its unranked foe indicating a close matchup across the board is on deck.

