We’re a few weeks into this NFL betting experiment or exercise or whatever you want to call it, and after an initial burst of optimism, we’ve fallen on hard times. The goal is simple: Pinpoint a few games in which the line feels somewhat vulnerable and ripe for early-week betting. In Week 10, we nailed the UNDER in the Detroit-Pittsburgh game even in spite of the fact that game saw a full overtime period. Other than that, though, it was a complete swing and miss, as Tampa Bay played its worst game of the season off the bye, and we completely misread the Denver-Philadelphia game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO