Automated Triage System Works for COVID-19: Study

To get people with COVID-19 the most appropriate care – and to limit the number of patients with milder disease coming to acute care centers– researchers at the University of Pennsylvania devised an online, automated symptom triage system.
In an article released by NPR, some scientists are reporting “superhuman immunity” present in defending against COVID-19. This is also known as “hybrid immunity.”. The article explains that scientists have discovered that certain individuals are able to produce an extremely powerful immune response against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. These individuals produce very high levels of antibodies that are also highly flexible.
In a recent study published in Current Issues in Molecular Biology, researchers found a protein that may critically contribute to severe forms of COVID-19. The study is from the University of Kent. One author is Professor Martin Michaelis. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While many individuals develop only...
SHREVEPORT, La. – (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis-Knighton Health System, one of 400 sites across the country selected to be part of a clinical research study on a new COVID-19 pill, is seeking participants to join the study. Each person selected will receive a small stipend for the time and travel involved...
Billings Clinic is getting some help during the latest COVID surge with the arrival of two federal teams of 20 or so people who provide staffing help throughout the organization. On Friday, Nov. 5, an eight-person U.S. Public Health Service team of pharmacists arrived at Billings Clinic and have started...
VISALIA – Kaweah Health Medical Center was forced to call a “code triage” for the second time in three months last week. This put hospital executives and directors on high alert to manage care and free up hospital beds for a surge of incoming patients. And according to CEO Gary Herbst, much of this was due to the consistent onslaught of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The National Institutes of Health will support a four-year follow-up study on the potential long-term effects of COVID-19 on women infected with SARS-CoV-2 during pregnancy. The study will also follow their offspring for any potential long-term effects. The effort is part of NIH’s Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative,...
A new study of more than 780,000 United States Veterans shows that, although vaccination remains protective against SARS-CoV-2 infection, protection waned as the Delta variant emerged in America. “Our findings support the conclusion that COVID-19 vaccines remain the most important tool to prevent infection and death. Vaccines should be accompanied...
An automated, online triage tool developed by Penn Medicine categorized nearly every one of the patients who used it into a safe severity level, a new study shows. Published today in Applied Clinical Informatics, the study analyzing the COVID-19 Triage Tool found that just six patients of the 782 analyzed had symptoms that were more severe than what the system assessed. But even in those cases, clinicians working alongside the system were able to upgrade the patients' assessment to the proper level of severity and attention.
The national lockdown imposed by the South African government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in March 2020 disrupted economic activity, education and other social activities. This led to job losses and many psycho-social problems, putting an additional strain on poorer communities. Their inability to pay for services means limited...
Emory University and its local partners are leading the Atlanta hub for a nationwide study to identify why some people have prolonged symptoms (long COVID) or develop new or returning symptoms after an acute bout of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Through funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Emory, Morehouse College...
It became clear early in the COVID-19 pandemic that communities were differentially impacted by COVID-19, and that novel methodological approaches were needed in order to better identify and understand the experiences of the most vulnerable individuals. To further explore this issue, the Prevention Research Center for Healthy Neighborhoods (PRCHN) will...
Pandemic-related delays will continue to affect research for years to come, even with many labs returning to in-person operations, according to recent Kellogg School of Management studies. Studies led by Kellogg Prof. Dashun Wang in April 2020 and January 2021 found the number of new research projects unrelated to COVID-19...
The virus that causes Covid-19 does not infect human brain cells, according to a study published in the journal Cell. The findings will raise hopes that the damage caused by Sars-CoV-2 might be more superficial and reversible than previously feared. The study contradicts earlier research that suggested the virus infects...
More than 28 million extra years of human life were lost in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a BMJ study published Nov. 3. Researchers from Oxford University performed a time series analysis of expected life expectancy changes in 37 upper-middle to high-income countries. Researchers also considered years of life lost, a metric measuring the degree of premature mortality through comparison of the ages of the deceased to their life expectancies.
Nov. 12, 2021 -- “Foot Selfies” may represent a simple solution to keeping tabs on patients who are at high risk for diabetic foot complications. Patients with foot ulcers-- or who are at risk for them-- are told to check their feet regularly at home but doing so can be difficult for individuals who aren’t flexible or who have vision problems. Those who live alone may not be able to ask someone else to check their feet for them. Some use hand mirrors, but those can be difficult to manipulate and don’t offer feedback.
NIH-supported research will track effects of COVID-19 infection on children over three years. A large, long-term study of the impacts of COVID-19 on children has enrolled its first participant at the National Institutes of Health’s Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The study, which is supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, will track up to 1,000 children and young adults who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on their physical and mental health over three years. The study is expected to yield a detailed picture of COVID-19’s effects on the overall health of children, their development and immune responses to infection, and their overall quality of life in the years following infection. This work is part of NIH’s Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative(link is external), to better understand the long-term consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
A simple RNA molecule jumpstarts the immune system’s “first responders” to viral infection and can even eradicate the SARS-CoV-2 virus in mice with chronic cases of COVID-19, a new Yale School of Medicine study finds. The molecule, known as SLR14, is a simple, easy to manufacture, loop of RNA that...
Just two weeks after COVID-19 shut Philadelphia down in March 2020, Penn Medicine had already reengineered a program designed to monitor lung disease patients so that its staff could keep tabs on those suffering from the new virus at home. Doctors quickly realized there was a “huge swath” of patients...
