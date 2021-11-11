CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO, CDC Warn of Measles Threat

WebMD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, Nov. 11 (HealthDay News) -- The world faces an increased risk of a measles outbreak because 22 million infants did not get their measles shots last year due to the pandemic, the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Wednesday. They said that...

www.webmd.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Measles#Immunization#Global Health#Healthday News#Cbs News#Who
MedicalXpress

Afghanistan faces raging measles outbreak: WHO

A raging measles outbreak has sickened thousands and killed nearly 100 in crisis-ravaged Afghanistan this year, the World Health Organization said Friday, warning that many more would die without urgent action. The UN health agency said the outbreak was particularly concerning since Afghanistan is facing surging food insecurity and malnutrition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Infected, Vaccinated, or Both: How Protected Am I From COVID?

Nov. 9, 2021 -- As the U.S. rounds out its second year of the pandemic, many people are trying to figure out just how vulnerable they may be to COVID-19 infection, and whether it’s finally safe to fully return to all the activities they miss. On an individual basis, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News 12

CDC urges parents to keep up vaccinations amid global threat of measles

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning parents about a rise in measles after a drop in vaccinations. Doctors are advising people that it's safe to come back to pediatricians and now is the time for children to get vaccinated especially against measles, a highly contagious virus that the CDC is saying is once again a global threat.
BELLMORE, NY
fortwaynesnbc.com

CDC warns of contaminated spinach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A recall has been issued for packages of baby spinach due to concerns regarding E. coli contamination. The CDC on Monday issued a food safety alert following a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157 infections linked to Josie’s Organic Baby Spinach. The full recall was posted online at: https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2021/o157h7-11-21/index.html.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Telegraph

Warnings of 'explosive' measles outbreaks as lockdowns leave millions of children unvaccinated

More than 22 million children missed their measles vaccine during the pandemic, the biggest rise in two decades, according to new figures. It means three million more children were missed than in 2019, creating “dangerous conditions” for major outbreaks, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fallriverreporter.com

CDC and WHO have concerns of measles outbreak amid pandemic

While reported measles cases have fallen compared to previous years, progress toward measles elimination continues to decline and the risk of outbreaks is mounting, according to a new report from the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During 2020, more than 22 million infants missed their first dose of measles vaccine – 3 million more than in 2019, marking the largest increase in two decades and creating dangerous conditions for outbreaks to occur.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

Measles outbreaks could occur due to missed vaccinations, CDC warns

More than 22 million infants worldwide missed measles vaccines because of the COVID-19 pandemic, global health officials from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned. Progress toward measles elimination continues to decline and the risk of outbreaks is mounting, the agencies reported. The 22 million...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Has Worst 7-Day Case Rate In Country, CDC Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As hospital beds are filling up in places they never did before in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,266 newly reported positive cases. No new deaths were reported Monday because deaths were not processed on Veterans Day, MDH said. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Minnesota had the worst seven-day case rate (472) per 100,000 in the country as of Sunday afternoon. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is now just under the line considered the threshold for high risk, currently sitting at 9.7%. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily...
MINNESOTA STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy