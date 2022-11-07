10 Non-Cheesy Christmas Tree Ornaments From Target That You’ll Want To Hang Front & Center

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Decorating the Christmas tree is a big deal. It’s a time when the whole family can get together and dig up everyone’s favorite trinkets. It might seem like a tedious task, but let’s be honest, we all love the experience, especially when we’re surrounded by loved ones with holiday tunes playing in the background and hot cocoa swishing in our mugs. Dressing the tree isn’t anything without the ornaments, though. They’ve got to have meaning, humor, joy, or all of the above.

In case you didn’t already know, Target is one of the best places to shop for ornaments . The retailer never fails us in any of the other departments, and certainly doesn’t fall short with its selection of holiday decorations . This year’s lineup features super affordable options including plastic, glass, wood, and felt ornaments, along with shatter-resistant ones, monogrammed pieces, and many more.

That’s a shockingly good mix of options that has us raiding the ornament section like it’s our job (it is). Whether you’re looking for a specific centerpiece ornament for your tree, a set, or even one to give as a gift, you know where to look.

Below, find 10 of the best Christmas tree ornaments that we found at Target . They’ll be sure to make your holidays oh so merry and bright.

Glass Churro Ornament

I love picking up churros at theme parks, so if you and your family love adventuring, get this ornament to remind you of all of those special moments.

Oysters on the Half Shell Christmas Tree Ornament

Okay, I swear this entire post isn’t going to be dedicated to food ornaments, but HOW CUTE is this oyster ornament? I can’t believe these glass ornaments start at just $5, they are truly a steal.

Doghouse 2022 Photo Frame Ornament

Keep a snapshot of your pup for life in this commemorative ornament that marks the year you spent with your furry best friend.

Pride 2022 Ornament

Why not let your holiday tree speak to your values? Whether you celebrated at the Pride Parade this year or just want to shout out your love for love, pick this ornament up for just $5.

Ice Cream Sandwich Ornament

Just because it’s 20 degrees outside doesn’t mean you can’t reminisce on your favorite summer season. This ice cream sandwich ornament even features sprinkles.

Ugly Sweater Ornament

This ugly sweater ornament is absolutely adorable. You can use the clothing hanger to hook it onto the tree, which is pretty genius, if you ask us.

Glass Margarita Ornament

It’s always 5 o’cock somewhere when this ornament is hanging up on your holiday tree.

‘Star Wars’ Mystery Ornament

Similar to the ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ mystery ornament, this ‘Star Wars’ version features six great options: Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Leia Organa, R2-D2, Yoda, and Death Star. Need this ornament, your tree does.

100ct Christmas Ornament Set

Sometimes, it’s just easier to buy in bulk, especially if you want more of a minimalistic-looking tree. These beautiful ornaments are made of plastic, but have different finishes that make them look so luxe—sparkly, satin, mirrored, and even textured.

Feliz Navidad Poinsettia Ornament

This ornament reminds me of Christmas in Texas where poinsettia decor reigns supreme.