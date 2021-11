Trox Gallery and Gifts is celebrating the new location of the Jerry Lynn Troxell Memorial Gallery — and the gallery’s namesake — with a special reception. The store is named after Jerry Troxell, a former Emporia High School teacher who taught art for 36 years. He died in 2015. Owner Kaila Mock said Troxell was her favorite teacher during her time at Emporia High School. She also had the opportunity to work with him at the Emporia Arts Council. Mock first opened Trox in March 2020 as the first Emporia Main Street incubator space business with a goal to assist up-and-coming artists with professional development and “get people excited about art.”

