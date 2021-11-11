This is what bugs look like when they get ready to fly at 6,000fps

What would an environmentally-friendly AI look like in the future?. Disclaimer: This is an opinion piece, and the opinions expressed here only belong to the author. You’re probably asking, “Raveena, just what exactly do you mean by a Green AI?” Well, I guess I did reveal my intention in the italic summary above, but that doesn’t exactly give us a solution to what environmentally-friendly AI could look like, since none of us can accurately predict the future 10 or 20 years––or even 5 years from now. Heck, just 9 years ago, the first massive deep neural network was created, able to bang out extreme record-breaking results on image classification––think of the ImageNet competition. Neural networks could now accurately classify real, digital images of tens of species of dogs (I’ll be honest with you right now, I had NO clue that “maltese dog” and “Tibetan terrier” were actual dog breeds until I peeked at the labels in the ImageNet dataset!), animals, objects, and the like. Over the last few years, we’ve built even better deep learn systems that can not only classify images but work with videos––I never would’ve expected that––and in my opinion, the most mind-blowing results–– creating text-to-image captions, and language models such as GPT-2, BERT and GPT-3 which have produced truly stunning results on producing human-like readable paragraphs and sentences. But is this the most efficient type of AI we can create––is this really progress toward “greener AI”?

