CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

This is what bugs look like when they get ready to fly at 6,000fps

By John Aldred
DIY Photography
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI follow quite a few YouTube channels. Some of them are purely for the visually stunning creations they post. Others are for the information they provide. Occasionally, though, you come across a channel that does both. That’s Ant Lab, the channel of Dr Adrian Smith at the Evolutionary Biology &...

www.diyphotography.net

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

Surprise discovery of rare red baby squirrels born on Brownsea Island

Three rare red squirrel 'kittens' have been found snugged up in their nest box on Brownsea Island, off the coast of Dorset, by National Trust volunteers as part of a routine autumn check. Typically born in springtime, the birth of the three baby squirrels is one of the latest recorded...
ANIMALS
dexerto.com

How to fix frustrating Warzone FPS bug on PC

A frustrating Warzone FPS bug has been impacting PC players for weeks, but this fix should get your frame rate back to normal in no time. Warzone Season 6 FPS issues have been affecting PC players for weeks now, but a new fix could help fix this frustrating issue. While every new season seems to bring with it new bugs and glitches, one of the most annoying is that of frame rate issues.
VIDEO GAMES
94.9 WMMQ

Take A Look: Are You Really Ready to Fly? You Can at iFly in Novi

This is an extreme sport. It's described as indoor skydiving. It's totally safe and fun (unless you're afraid of heights and fans) for the whole family. If you're traveling eastbound on I-96 headed to Detroit, you CAN NOT miss this building when you're going through Novi. It's right next to that giant CARVANA car vending machine.
DETROIT, MI
petapixel.com

Extraordinary Portraits of Insects in Flight Shot at 6,000 FPS

Dr. Adrian Smith publishes incredibly detailed examinations of insects in motion through his YouTube Channel Ant Lab. While he generally picks backdrops to compliment the colors of his subjects, this time he chose to mimic a more classic look. His channel has featured a huge assortment of videos featuring a...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Smith
Person
Flight
Space.com

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
DIY Photography

Google now finds your pet’s lookalike among works of art

After finding your lookalikes among artworks, now it’s your pet’s turn. Google Arts & Culture now presents Pet Portraits, an AI tool that lets you find your pet’s doppelgänger among paintings. And yes, it’s as fun as it sounds. Unlike Art Selfie which was only available in selected locations upon...
PETS
news-graphic.com

What to Look for When Updating Windows and Patio Doors

(StatePoint) Your home’s windows and patio doors not only let in sunlight and scenery, they also help protect you from the elements. That’s why it’s important to do your research when you’re updating them. Here’s what to know and what to look for:. High-Performance Products. High-performance windows and doors have...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fps#Fly#Insects#Slow Motion#Diyp
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
DIY Photography

Tips for shooting close up fungi images

Autumn is a magical time of year and a great opportunity to get outside and go looking for those amazing organisms called fungi. This video by Tom Mackie shows you how to take advantage of the fall and create some awesome macro shots of toadstools and mushrooms. Getting your camera...
PHOTOGRAPHY
TheConversationAU

How do pigeons find their way home? We looked in their ears with a diamond-based quantum microscope to find out

Homing pigeons are known for their uncanny ability to find their way home – navigating complex and changing landscapes. In fact, they do this so well they were used as a source of secure communication more than 2,000 years ago. Julius Caesar reportedly sent news of his conquest of Gaul back to Rome via pigeons, as did Napoleon Bonaparte following his defeat by England in the 1815 Battle of Waterloo. We know pigeons use visual cues and can navigate based on landmarks along known travel routes. We also know they have a magnetic sense called “magnetoreception” which lets them navigate...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
Interesting Engineering

A New Mineral Was Discovered in a Diamond That Formed 410 Miles Below Earth

Scientists discovered a never-before-seen mineral inside a diamond extracted from deep below the Earth's surface, a report from LiveScience reveals. Though it was predicted years ago, the scientific community thought they would never find a sample of the elusive material. The mineral, dubbed davemaoite after pioneering geophysicist Ho-Kwang (Dave) Mao, is the first and only example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) to have been found on Earth.
SCIENCE
Discovery

See What Browntown Looks Like Today

Take a trip down memory lane. Follow the Brown family as they take a trip to the original Browntown in Alaska. Watch new episodes of Alaskan Bush People on Discovery and stream all seasons on discovery+.
POLITICS
towardsdatascience.com

What Would a “Green AI” Look Like?

What would an environmentally-friendly AI look like in the future?. Disclaimer: This is an opinion piece, and the opinions expressed here only belong to the author. You’re probably asking, “Raveena, just what exactly do you mean by a Green AI?” Well, I guess I did reveal my intention in the italic summary above, but that doesn’t exactly give us a solution to what environmentally-friendly AI could look like, since none of us can accurately predict the future 10 or 20 years––or even 5 years from now. Heck, just 9 years ago, the first massive deep neural network was created, able to bang out extreme record-breaking results on image classification––think of the ImageNet competition. Neural networks could now accurately classify real, digital images of tens of species of dogs (I’ll be honest with you right now, I had NO clue that “maltese dog” and “Tibetan terrier” were actual dog breeds until I peeked at the labels in the ImageNet dataset!), animals, objects, and the like. Over the last few years, we’ve built even better deep learn systems that can not only classify images but work with videos––I never would’ve expected that––and in my opinion, the most mind-blowing results–– creating text-to-image captions, and language models such as GPT-2, BERT and GPT-3 which have produced truly stunning results on producing human-like readable paragraphs and sentences. But is this the most efficient type of AI we can create––is this really progress toward “greener AI”?
TECHNOLOGY
Twinfinite

Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0 Hairstyles: How to Get All New Hairstyles & What They Look Like

The Animal Crossing New Horizons version 2.0 update is here, and it adds a variety of new hairstyles that you can give to your character. There are 11 new hairstyles in this update, and there are two things you have to do in order to get them all. If you are looking to give your Animal Crossing character a makeover but don’t know how to get these new styles, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to get all the new hairstyles and what they look like in Animal Crossing New Horizons.
HAIR CARE
wgnradio.com

What happens to your dogs when they fly on planes?

Certified animal behavior consultant Steve Dale joined Lisa Dent (filling in for Bob Sirott) to talk about how pets travel on airlines. A video on TikTok went viral after it revealed how pets are loaded on planes. Lisa and Steve discussed traveling with your pets and how to make them more comfortable.
PETS
Washington Post

What will the world look like when you can be whoever you want in the metaverse?

In 2007, a group of Stanford researchers decided to explore a novel question: What effect would a person’s choice of online avatars have on their behavior?. Their findings were startling. Not only would the user operate the avatar in a way consistent with its appearance in the digital world, but the avatar’s characteristics would shape the user’s behavior back in the real one. A person who chooses to be taller digitally becomes a more aggressive negotiator in daily life. Someone who dons an inventor’s lab coat online is more creative at real-world meetings. Adopting a character digitally, the researchers found, can essentially change a personality, in a turn that has come to be known as the Proteus Effect.
INTERNET
The Independent

Mineral from deep inside Earth found on surface for first time: ‘It shouldn’t be there’

Scientists have discovered for the first time a new mineral encased within a diamond from over 600km deep within the Earth’s lower mantle, which they say should’ve fallen apart before reaching the surface.Earth’s lower mantle is the area between the planet’s core and crust. This was a very unlikely discovery as minerals usually fall apart before they reach the Earth’s surface, unable to retain their structure outside of a high-pressure environment, say the researchers, including those from the University of Nevada in las Vegas (UNLV), US.The newly discovered mineral - named davemaoite - could survive such tremendous pressure change as...
SCIENCE
TechRadar

What does the future of POS systems look like?

To say the future of point of sale (POS) systems is changing rapidly—and so are the businesses that use them—would be an understatement. Checkout-free, cashless shopping is already here for physical stores, whilst augmented reality is becoming a popular new way to sell products online. Multiple trading challenges in amidst...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy