Today might not be the best day for a cryptocurrency listing, but tokens like Ethereum Name Service (CCC:ENS-USD) are making the most of it. The crypto is cozying up with Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) today on a listing. On a day where the market is eyeing correction, the ENS crypto is looking to get the most out of its recent bullish momentum. Can ENS continue its upward streak against the less-than-optimal market conditions? That’s what investors want to know, and that’s why they’re seeking out Ethereum Name Service price predictions.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 9 HOURS AGO