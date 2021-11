Now that you’ve finally caught up and figured out your Big Three (sun, moon and rising signs, of course), what if we told you that there isn’t just one kind of astrology? The modern, Western astrology that’s gained popularity through horoscopes and meme accounts is just one dialect in a vast astrological landscape. Maybe you’ve heard of Vedic astrology before—a friend mentioned that there’s an astrology from India that makes you “an Aquarius instead of a Pisces.” But how is Vedic astrology different from Western astrology? Is it more accurate? Are you actually more Aquarius than Pisces? What does all of it mean? We did all the research, so you don’t have to.

SCIENCE ・ 15 DAYS AGO