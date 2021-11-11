Menendez previews Redfish Cup event

Bruce Akin won our company Rapala Bassmaster Fantasy Fishing league for the past two years in a row. I’m a little on the competitive side, so I chalked up the first year to luck. Getting shellacked by him this year was just downright aggravating. After all, Akin, CEO of B.A.S.S. for the past 10 years, had never held a fish when he took the reins of this organization. He should not be beating me in the Rapala Bassmaster Fantasy Fishing contest, right? But like every corner of the B.A.S.S. business, he dove headlong into the competition and came out on top. Well, he managed to upset me again. This time, I’m somewhere between sad and forlorn. Akin announced that he was taking down his shingle at the B.A.S.S. corporate offices to enter the wonderful world of retirement. His last day was Sept. 30.

HOBBIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO