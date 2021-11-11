CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a Young Dottie Pepper Learned Patience — and More

By Dottie Pepper
 5 days ago
In the second of a two-part series, two-time major champion Dottie Pepper shares key points made by mentor George J. Pulver, a PGA professional, in written letters that helped shaped Pepper's career and can serve as a roadmap for other aspiring athletes. When I began my pen-pal relationship with...

Vindy.com

Young scouts enter woods, learn critical survival skills in Canfield

CANFIELD — Jason Andre was happy to have part of a cinnamon roll, but absent were the comforts of sitting in a bakery to enjoy it. “I learned how to build a fire, and how to do it in the rain, too,” Jason, 10, of Liberty, said. The W.S. Guy Middle School fifth-grader and member of Girard-based Cub Scout Pack 4040 didn’t have to worry about rain. However, he had no five-star accommodations, either — only what Mother Nature provided. Nevertheless, that was the plan, because Jason toasted the treat over an open fire in a wooded area during Saturday’s all-day Webelos Woods 2021 event at Camp Stambaugh, 3712 Leffingwell Road. Webelos, short for “we’ll be loyal Scouts,” is a two-year Scouting program geared toward fourth- and fifth-graders who work to earn Webelos and Arrow of Light badges, respectively, for their achievements. In addition, it denotes a point in which most Cub Scouts transition to Boy Scouts. Jason also ticked off a number of other skills he’s learned, courtesy of Scouting, which he entered while in first grade. Those include properly identifying a variety of trees and flowers, as well as how to prepare a meal in a wooded environment and build a shelter, he said. In addition, during the lunch break, Jason figured out how to use a small portable stove. Jason and his sister, Kaitlyn, 12, were among those who worked together at the fire building station, one of eight set up for the Webelos to learn and test a variety of life skills, with the assistance, direction and guidance of older Boy Scouts. Scoutmasters and other adults were instructed to refrain from helping the Scouts with the activities, Steph Kelly, camp director, noted. The other seven stations were games, mission training, cooking, identifying flora and fauna, tying knots, first aid and target shooting with slingshots. Saturday’s funfest was centered around the idea of a fictitious satellite that went awry and crashed in a Boy Scout camp somewhere in northern Ohio. Participants were challenged to recover information in the satellite via completing all eight stations’ requirements, Nick Patterson, program director, noted. Kaitlyn, who’s part of the all-girls portion of Canfield-based Boy Scout Troop 8115, said toasting the cinnamon roll piece, as well as preparing nachos over the fire, was a bit challenging because the Scouts had to use a “leave-no-trace” fire, meaning they neither brought to nor took anything from the area. Instead, they relied on sticks and firewood they gathered from nearby trees. Kaitlyn, who joined Scouting about a year ago, added that she was proud of having earned an Arrow of Light Badge and other tokens of her accomplishments. She also viewed the value of learning such skills through a wider lens. “It’s about the experiences and accomplishments, and doing things together with other people, no matter who they are,” she observed. In the first aid activity, the Webelos were tasked with building a stretcher using a tarpaulin and two poles to transport a fellow Scout who played a victim who had been bitten by a rabid squirrel, explained Albin Dearing, Scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop 9002 of Poland. It’s imperative that the participants learn the protocols of first aid, which include initially assessing the scene, sending someone for help, checking the victim for traumatic injuries and managing possible shock, then applying aid, Dearing noted. news@vindy.com news@tribtoday.com.
CANFIELD, OH
Daily Republic

How pickleball taught me learning new things is not just for the young

Yep, I’m one of those people who joined the great pandemic pickleball boom and can’t stop talking about it. My new hobby was born out of boredom. In the spring of 2020, with nothing to do and nowhere to go, my husband and I grabbed some sidewalk chalk and drew up court lines on the street in front of our house. We set up a couple of folding chairs and strung straps between them to serve as our net.
hogville.net

Musselman is learning how to “fight this team”

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic. Led by Love of Country-Task Force Mountain Warrior. This year's team definitely has different skill sets than last season. A few things generally stand out:. 1) Made the Elite 8 last season. Repeating that is difficult for any team given the...
STACK

Lesson Young Athletes Learn From Sports

I played basketball because I love the game. Little did I know that the lessons that I learned on the court would one day save my life. When I was twenty-four, I was nearly killed when the car I was riding in was hit by a train. Knowing how to work through challenges as an athlete helped me make it through the most difficult time in my life. Because of sports, I knew how to set goals, commit to physical therapy, handle stress, keep a positive attitude, believe in myself, and live.
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: This Book by a Cancer-Surviving Cardiologist Will Teach You How to ‘Live Younger Longer’

On average, most Americans give up their New Year’s resolutions on January 17. Nearly two-thirds of all US gym memberships go utterly unused. We all want to be healthier, and most of us probably even know how. So why are we so bad at changing our behavior? Stephen Kopecky, MD, a cardiologist and double-cancer survivor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., kept coming up against this question when advising his patients on how to reduce their likelihood of heart disease; his patients’ eyes, he says, would “glaze over.” So he decided to distill his advice into a book, Live...
Kanabec County Times Online

Young cross country runners learn life lessons

What does it mean to be a good teammate? What’s the difference between running and racing? What are the benefits of an active lifestyle? How can you take pride in your work, even if you didn’t win the race?. These are the sorts of life lessons the CC Running Club...
houstoncitybook.com

Want Overnight Success? Buy a Lottery Ticket. Real Success Requires Grit, and Faith in Yourself.

IT IS YOUR divine right to be successful. All faith-based readings tell you this, that faith, determination and patience play a very important role in our life. Without applying these three attributes into your daily routine, you may leave yourself open to doubt, procrastination and restlessness and cause you to deviate and lose the game. Success, by definition, may vary from person to person, but, in whatever field you want success, you need to have faith, determination and patience. It can be family success, relationship success, health success, spiritual success, money success, business success — whatever you define as success. That is your watermark. However, to become successful, first you have to faith and belief that you deserve your success.
The Berrics Canteen

Zane Timpson Has Passed Away At 26 Years Old

Zane Timpson has passed away at 26 years old. The devasting news was confirmed by Jordan Maxham via Instagram. The Heroin Skateboards pro was born and raised in Leucadia, California, and moved to San Francisco in 2013 and stayed there for nearly seven years. Most recently he called Encinitas home.
espn700sports.com

Tony ‘Lemon-Pepper” Jones on the Jazz 7-1 start, life on the road + more

The Athletic’s Tony Jones joins The Drive to discuss life on the road, lemon-pepper wings in Atlanta, the Jazz 7-1 start, a win over ATL without Mitchell, load management/rest in the NBA, Trae Young comments + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and...
FOX59

Three Hoosiers behind anonymous podcast go public to help those impacted by addiction

WESTFIELD, Ind.– For two years, three Hoosier women hosted a podcast under fake names documenting their spouses’ journey’s with addiction. Jessica Miller-Bock, Katie McHone-Jones and Shannon Sullivan started their friendship in the most unlikely of places– a support group for families of those with substance abuse. “I think the circumstance was unique that brought us […]
New York, NY
Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

