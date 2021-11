Earlier today, Bobby and I took a little walk down Main Street. The giant decorations on the arch were going up, and the nutcracker soldiers were standing at attention. We also stopped at the new photo spot 'Christmas Tree Lot', it's super cute! This is just a little sprinkle of Christmas to welcome families to Downtown Evansville this weekend. Not only is it the 4th Annual Holiday Open House, Santa's Mailbox will be unveiled. This is a huge deal!

