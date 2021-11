The latest BMW podcast episode had a very interesting theme. We know for a fact that it’s one that has puzzled many of you and, sometimes, even us. That would be the history of its naming system and how it changed over the years. What everyone seemingly knew once upon a time was that the numbers on the boot of a BMW were directly related to the engine size under the hood. If you saw a BMW 530i on the road, you could bet serious money that it had a 3-liter straight six engine under the hood. However, over time, things have changed. A lot of it had to do with the downsizing trend we’ve seen become reality over the years and the regulations that forced BMW to make due with smaller engines.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO