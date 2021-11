The body of Seattle's deputy fire chief was found in the mountains Sunday, 12 days after he disappeared in Eastern Washington, officials said. The body of Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost, 56, was discovered near Cliffdell, about a half-mile from where his pickup truck was parked on Nov. 2, when he went scouting for elk and didn’t return, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO