Five things to watch when Packers host Seahawks, Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks injured quarterback Russell Wilson goes through a throwing motion on the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren

1. Temperature check:

> The Packers are now officially halfway through their season, so it’s a good time to take stock of their performance so far.

This is a roster that has been as resilient as they come. Six players who made the Pro Bowl last year for Green Bay—David Bakhtiari, Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander, Elgton Jenkins, Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers—have missed at least one game this year.

Buy Now

Through all of it, they’re 7-2 with a comfortable lead in the NFC North division and a legitimate shot to win the NFC’s top playoff seed for the second year in a row.

Green Bay’s offense hasn’t been as electric as it was in 2020, but the defense has taken strides forward, ranking sixth in points allowed per game and fifth in yards allowed per game. What they did without their top two cornerbacks against a fully stocked Kansas City offense last week was extremely impressive, even if the team lost the game.

I know a lot of people are excited about the prospect of adding Odell Beckham Jr., but if the Packers can get Bakhtiari, Smith and Alexander back at some point, those would be the biggest late-season additions any team in the NFL could ever hope to make.

2. Marquee matchup ... maybe: Unlike last week, when Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 infection short-circuited his first face-off with Patrick Mahomes, it looks like Rodgers and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson have a decent chance to renew their rivalry.

Wilson’s return after surgery on his throwing hand couldn’t come soon enough for the Seattle. He was piling up MVP-worthy numbers to start the year—72.5% completion rate, 261 yards per game, nine touchdowns and no interceptions in the games he started and finished. But then he got hurt Oct. 7 against the Rams. Seattle lost that game and its next two before beating lowly Jacksonville on Halloween.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has been striking optimistic tones about his chances to play Sunday. Still, his COVID-19 quarantine isn’t over until Saturday, and team doctors will have to be convinced he’s in playing shape after more than a week off.

Which quarterback is able to knock the rust off the fastest—if Rodgers is cleared to play—might be the one who leads his team to victory. If Jordan Love has to go again ... hopefully the Packers will have come up with some way to beat the blitz after the Chiefs sent wave after wave at him last week.

3. Seattle’s weapons: The overall offensive numbers for the Seahawks aren’t all that great entering Sunday, but that’s mostly down to having to roll with Geno Smith as starter for three and a half games. Two guys who are likely the most excited about Wilson’s quicker-than-expected return to the lineup are wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Before the team’s slump-busting game against the Jaguars, Lockett had only caught four passes total in the other two games Geno Smith started for Seattle after averaging 23.2 yards per catch in the first two games of the season. In his third season, Metcalf is emerging as one of the game’s top receivers. He has eight touchdowns so far this season and is averaging 15 yards a catch.

The Seahawks’ rushing game hasn’t been great at any point this season, and they’re susceptible to giving up sacks—Wilson and Smith have each gone down 13 times for a team total of 26, which is tied for fourth-most in the NFL.

4. Seahawks on the ropes: Even before Wilson’s injury, the Seahawks were 2-2 and starting to fall off the pace being set in the NFC West by Arizona and the Los Angeles Rams, who are now 8-1 and 7-2, respectively. At 3-5, Seattle desperately needs some wins to stick around in the playoff hunt. The Seahawks and their steadily improving defense will be looking at Sunday’s game and their next game against the Cardinals as chances to start moving in the right direction again.

5. Home cooking: At first, this item was just going to talk about how the home team has won every game in this series since Wilson was drafted out of Wisconsin and became the Seahawks starter in 2012. But that would’ve left out just how skewed this series has been toward whoever is the home team.

In 23 games played between the Packers and Seahawks dating back to 1976, the home team is 19-4. The Packers were the last road team to win. That was in 2008—against Mike Holmgren in his last year as a head coach. The Seahawks haven’t won at Lambeau Field since 1999—when Ahman Green was a Seahawk, Matt Hasselbeck was a Packer and the Seahawks were still in the AFC.