Orange County, TX

Poacher dumps four alligators, two deer and a large fish at one location in Orange County

By Angel San Juan
news4sanantonio.com
 7 days ago

ORANGE COUNTY — Poaching is the catch-all word for hunting illegally, and it happens regularly. But one Southeast Texas Game Warden made a...

news4sanantonio.com

CBS Denver

VIDEO: Dozens Of Elk Run From Wildfire In Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A herd of elk was seen in Colorado running from the wildfire that broke out in Estes Park Tuesday morning. Eric Harrington shared the video on Twitter near the Kruger Rock Fire. Seeing a herd of Elk running from the smoke/fire here in Estes Park at Mary’s Lake. pic.twitter.com/h77xaQRXoy — Eric Harrington (@RetroEric73) November 16, 2021 Harrington said he captured the video from the Mary’s Lake area of the tourist town at the gateway of Rocky Mountain National Park. “The vast majority of wildlife is able to easily move out of the fire’s path to safety — for the...
ESTES PARK, CO
KSAT 12

One million red drum fish stocked in two Bexar County lakes

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Roughly one million red drum, also known as redfish, have been stocked in two popular Bexar County lakes this week. Texas Parks and Wildlife officials with the Inland Fisheries San Antonio District posted about the fish stocking on Facebook Monday. Calaveras Lake and Braunig Lake are...
CBS Miami

Divers Spend Another Day Searching Coconut Creek Lake For Missing Man Daniel Potter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Divers have spent another day searching a South Florida lake for a Coconut Creek man who went out on his canoe over the weekend and never returned. Unfortunately, those divers have not found his body or his canoe. “Where is he?” cried his wife Justine Potter on Tuesday.  “It’s absolutely awful, nothing I could even imagine. It’s a dream that’s a nightmare that I haven’t come out of yet.” Coconut Creek police said Daniel Potter, 60, was last seen Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., getting into his canoe to go fishing in Coco Lake where he lives. When he didn’t return...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
redlakenationnews.com

DNR: Walleye poachers near Baudette were 48 fish over their limit

Three Twin Cities area men who went fishing instead of hunting during opening weekend of the deer season were caught poaching walleyes and saugers from Rainy River and Lake of the Woods, according to charges against them. Conservation Officer Corey Sura caught onto the group's activity Sunday afternoon while they...
BAUDETTE, MN
CBS San Francisco

Food Lures Black Bear Out Of Petaluma Backyard Redwood Tree

PETALUMA (KPIX) — A wayward 500-pound black bear safely descended from a Petaluma backyard redwood tree Sunday night, lured out of his sky high hiding spot with the help of fish and other food, ending a day-long standoff with wildlife officials. The bear walked along the sidewalk and eventually back into nearby open space. “We see a lot of deer walking up and down the street but not a bear,” said Charlie Llorence of Petaluma. “We’re really hoping he’s alright, and I know I trust all the people that are trying to help him,” added Jerri Llorence. The Llorences live within...
PETALUMA, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Free-to-the-Public Large Item Dump Day in Lake County

The Clean California program is providing a Free-to-the-Public Large Item Dump Day in Lake County Saturday, November 20, from 7:30 am to 3 pm, at the following locations:. Caltrans’ Clean California program makes a $1 billion investment in litter collection, community engagement, and education, all with a goal of transforming unsightly roadsides into spaces of pride. This statewide effort directs nearly a third of the funding to cities, counties, tribes, and transit agencies to clean local streets and public spaces.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Orange County Health Advisory Contaminated Fish from Oil Spill

Contaminated fish or seafood from affected beaches. Orange, Calif.- In response to the oil spill that occurred along the Orange County coastline the weekend of October 2, OC Health Care Agency (HCA) Director and County Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau continues to advise the public to refrain from consuming contaminated fish or seafood from affected beaches until state officials lift the fisheries closure declaration and complete offshore sampling of seafood safety.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
bungalower

Orange County Library is releasing a beer

EDIT: This beer is being released by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., exclusively. It will only be available at the brewery and not at the library. “I have thought frequently that my pleasure of book-buying came very near being a disease. I felt when passing a second-hand book store, the same as the inebriated did when passing a liquor store.”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
cbslocal.com

Fishing In Orange County Waters Prohibited Until At Least Dec. 1

DANA POINT (CBSLA) — Even though beaches and recreational swimming have resumed off the coast of Orange County, fishing remains off-limits more than a month after the oil spill off Huntington Beach. Fisheries were closed and a ban on fishing from Orange County waters was put in place after the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

United To End Homelessness in Orange County

Like so much of Southern California, homelessness in Orange County has grown to crisis proportions. The organization "United To End Homelessness" has been on the front lines of the crisis, trying to help the most vulnerable communities in a humane and dignified way. Executive Director Becks Heyhoe joined us to talk about their efforts.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fox35orlando.com

EDC kicks off in Orange County

The Electric Daisy Carnival is back in Orlando. With tens of thousands expected to attend, visitors to Downtown Orlando should be patient and plan on heavy traffic.
ORLANDO, FL
fox4beaumont.com

Taste of the Holidays event draws large crowd in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY — The 3rd Annual Taste of the Holidays event took place in Orange County on Thursday. Money raised will help people in the community who are still recovering from hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters. Fox 4/KFDM's Ian Criss reports how the event benefits both restaurants and residents.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

