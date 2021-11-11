Poacher dumps four alligators, two deer and a large fish at one location in Orange County

The Clean California program is providing a Free-to-the-Public Large Item Dump Day in Lake County Saturday, November 20, from 7:30 am to 3 pm, at the following locations:. Caltrans’ Clean California program makes a $1 billion investment in litter collection, community engagement, and education, all with a goal of transforming unsightly roadsides into spaces of pride. This statewide effort directs nearly a third of the funding to cities, counties, tribes, and transit agencies to clean local streets and public spaces.
Comments / 0