Poacher dumps four alligators, two deer and a large fish at one location in Orange County

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Divers have spent another day searching a South Florida lake for a Coconut Creek man who went out on his canoe over the weekend and never returned. Unfortunately, those divers have not found his body or his canoe. “Where is he?” cried his wife Justine Potter on Tuesday. “It’s absolutely awful, nothing I could even imagine. It’s a dream that’s a nightmare that I haven’t come out of yet.” Coconut Creek police said Daniel Potter, 60, was last seen Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., getting into his canoe to go fishing in Coco Lake where he lives. When he didn’t return...

COCONUT CREEK, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO