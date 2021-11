It’s been a fast pullback to start the week in the crypto space with both Bitcoin and Ethereum shedding more than 10% from last week’s highs. While Bitcoin had more mean reversion over the past month, Ethereum has spent much of that time holding within an aggressively bullish channel, which has just given way. But buyers have been quick to back support above the 4k level.

