Russell Wilson is back. The eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback has been sidelined since fracturing a finger in his throwing hand in the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, and has been on injured reserve ever since, working his way back to taking the field. His goal was to be ready for Week 10 when the Seahawks take on the Green Bay Packers, and he's achieved it, being medically cleared to start on Nov. 14, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO