CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Taylor Swift previews “From the Vault” track “Babe,” announces release time of “All Too Well” short film

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift and her fans love Tumblr, so it’s no surprise she’s used the platform to debut a clip of one of the “From the Vault” tracks we’ll be hearing Friday on Red (Taylor’s Version). The song...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman looks just like Taylor Swift in new pic, fans say

Nicole Kidman has officially thrown fans with her latest Instagram post, because they can't get over how similar she looks to Taylor Swift. What with that meme of Zoey Deschanel and Katy Perry together doing the rounds, and Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter going viral, celebrities looking like other celebrities is nothing new.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Teases Re-Recorded Version Of ‘Red’ In Cute New Video & Fans Go Wild — Watch

Taylor Swift shared a cute teaser video for her upcoming album, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version), to be released on Nov. 12 and fans couldn’t get enough!. Are fans Red-y for Taylor Swift? The 31-year-old’s Red (Taylor’s Version) album release is less than a month away, and the pop star just teased fans with a new version of the title track in her first-ever Instagram Reel. After dropping the reel, fans went absolutely wild across social media, gushing about the forthcoming record set to be released Nov. 12.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Pat Monahan
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Why Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Wasn't With Her During Her SNL Night

Taylor Swift was surrounded by support last night during her spot as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Among her celeb friends who supported her were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and even her ex-boyfriend-turned-friend Joe Jonas and his Swiftie wife Sophie Turner. Missing in action was Swift's boyfriend of five years Joe Alwyn, but don't think it's because there's any trouble between them. The absence is due to work: Alwyn is currently shooting The Stars at Noon in Panama, which began production in October, according to ScreenDaily. Alwyn replaces Taron Egerton, per Deadline, who “had to leave the project due to personal reasons.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babe#Previews#Movies#All Too Well#Tumblr#Abc Audio
Upworthy

John Mayer had a wonderful response to a Taylor Swift fan who wished him dead

Taylor Swift gave a tour de force performance on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend of a 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which is believed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal. The performance was to promote her new album "Red (Taylor's Version)" which is a re-recording of her classic 2012 CD. Swift is in the process of re-recording every album she made before 2019 to reclaim the rights to her music. Her older recordings are owned by Shamrock Holdings, which gets paid whenever someone streams or buys the songs.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Thanks to Her Successful Music Career: How Much Money Does She Make?

Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Once Taylor established herself as a pop singer, she reached her staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The singer started writing music in her early teens, working her way up the industry’s ladder to fame. However, the money she makes is also due to various endorsement deals, concert tours and even participation in the movie business.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Twitter is loving the drama after Taylor Swift appears to make fresh digs at Jake Gyllenhaal on new Red album

Taylor Swift re-released her hit album Red on Friday, and now her loyal fans are dragging actor Jake Gyllenhaal over his past relationship with the singer-songwriter that is the supposed subject of multiple songs on the album.Red (Taylor’s Version) features popular songs such as I Knew You Were Trouble, Red and 22 and brand new tracks such as a revamped ten-minute version of track All Too Well.All Too Well, which was originally released in 2012, is beloved by Swift fans and reportedly about her brief relationship with Gyllenhaal around ten years ago. The pair dated for just three months...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

SNL: Taylor Swift wows fans with 10-minute performance of ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift wowed her fans on Saturday (13 November) with a live performance of the new, 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well”.Swift was featured as the episode’s musical guest, while Lovecraft Country and Loki star Jonathan Majors took on hosting duties.The episode aired the day after Swift unveiled Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red.The new album includes a 10-minute version of the hit single “All Too Well”. The song has long been rumoured to be about Swift’s relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, and the additional lyrics provide more context in that regard.For her performance...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton Take Down Her Ex on Collab ‘I Bet You Think About Me’

Taylor Swift released her re-recorded version of Red late last night, a 30-track behemoth that includes the superstar’s first recordings of “Babe” and “Better Man,” originally cut by Sugarland and Little Big Town, respectively. But the highlight for many country fans is Swift’s collaboration with Chris Stapleton. Together, Swift and Stapleton tackle “I Bet You Think About Me,” a “From the Vault” song that Swift originally wrote around the Red sessions in 2012 but never recorded. She does that on Red (Taylor’s Version) with harmonies from Stapleton, who all but swept this week’s CMA Awards. It’s a typically direct Swift takedown...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy