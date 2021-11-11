CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares open higher after modest gains on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 5 days ago

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after Wall Street benchmarks managed to close mostly higher. Stocks advanced in most major markets in early trading. In China, a major Communist Party meeting ended with a resolution setting the stage for President Xi Jinping to remain top leader for life. The...

