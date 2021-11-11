Euro under pressure as dollar rebounds

The Australian dollar is drifting in the Tuesday session. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7341, down 0.07% on the day. There were no surprises from the RBA minutes, as policymakers indicated that the current pace of QE was appropriate and the cash rate would remain at 0.10% until 2024 or until wages and inflation targets are met. In a speech given after the release of the minutes, Governor Lowe reiterated this point, saying that wages would have to rise to above 3% in order to sustain inflation in the middle of the bank’s target band of 2-3%. Lowe added that wage growth was only one indicator that would determine rate policy.

