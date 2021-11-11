CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Meat Exports Remain on Record Pace Through Third Quarter

Cover picture for the articleBoth U.S. beef and pork exports are on a record pace through September, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Beef exports posted one of the best months on record in September, at 123,600 metric...

Both U.S. beef and U.S. pork exports are on a record pace through September, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Beef exports posted one of the best months on record in September, with value climbing nearly 60% above last year. Pork export volume was slightly below last September, but value still increased 8%. Beef exports continued to soar in September at 123,628 metric tons, up 20% from a year ago and the fourth largest volume of the post-BSE era. Export value jumped 59% to $954.1 million, the second highest month on record, trailing only August 2021. For the first three quarters of 2021, beef exports increased 18% from a year ago to 1.08 million mt, valued at $7.58 billion, up more than $2 billion, 36%, from the same period last year. Compared to the record year of 2018, January-September exports were 7% higher in volume and up 24% in value. Pork exports totaled 219,687 mt in September, down 1% from a year ago, but value was 8% higher at $608.3 million. For January through September, exports were 1% above last year’s record pace at 2.24 million mt, while value climbed 9% to $6.23 billion. Variety meat exports a bright spot in 2021.
