Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, its top enlisted leader, tells PEOPLE she was inspired to write the following op-ed for Veterans Day because "it's more than just a holiday — it's an opportunity to reflect on the service of America's sons and daughters." Bass, 47, will be spending Veterans Day at her home on Andrews Air Force Base with her husband, a retired a retired Army First Sergeant, and one of her two children. The day, she says, is a time to "truly appreciate those service members who are currently deployed, or taking care of the mission across the globe."

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO