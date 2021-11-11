CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

One Third of Walt Disney World Guests Upgrading to Genie+

By Amanda Kondolojy View Profile
 5 days ago

In addition to reducing portion sizes at Walt Disney World, it looks like Disney is planning on boosting revenue from its theme parks division using the Genie+ upgrade. Though this skip-the-line upgrade has only been available for a few weeks, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has said that nearly a third of...

