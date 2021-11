U.S. Army Corp. Franklin W. Buckles, the last surviving American veteran of World War I, died Feb. 27, 2011, just 26 days after his 110th birthday. In April, Buckles’ dream of a National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., was finally realized, and he was recognized in the dedication ceremony as the last of the U.S. Doughboys, though he was no longer with us to share what he thought of the fruit of his labors.

