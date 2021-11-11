CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Royals Review Roundtable: The Hot Stove edition

By Max Rieper
Royals Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hot stove is heating up, at least for now. With an expiring labor deal looming over baseball, we’ll have to enjoy baseball rumors while we can. The Royals will look to improve a 74-win team, and have already said the bullpen will be a focus. We assembled some of our...

www.royalsreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Royals Review Radio: The SB Nation Offseason Simulation

We discuss the hot stove plus the results of our annual off-season simulation Alex Duvall, Matthew LaMar, Max Rieper, and Shaun Newkirk talk about the Royals’ competitive window, the hot stove, and the annual SB Nation Offseason Simulation, where 30 fans get to pretend to run teams and work out trades and free agent deals. You can read a summary of the simulation here. You can follow Alex Duvall on Twitter at @RoyalsFarm, Matthew LaMar at @LaMar_Matt, Max Rieper at @maxrieper and Shaun Newkirk at @shauncore. You can also read Alex Duvall’s work at Royals Farm Report. Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.
MLB
Royals Review

Sixteen Royals become minor league free agents

Sixteen Royals minor leaguers became free agents today under minor league free agency rules. Under MLB Rule 9, minor leaguers can become free agents if not added to the 40-man roster after spending at least seven seasons on a minor league roster, or if they were previously released or non-tendered and their present contract expired. These free agents are free to sign a Major League or minor league contract with any team.
NFL
Royals Review

Former Royals reliever Joakim Soria retires

Former Royals reliever Joakim Soria has decided to retire, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The 37-year old right-hander has pitched in 14 MLB seasons making 773 appearances. He pitched in 427 games for the Royals, with 162 saves, good for third in club history. His 2.82 ERA is the fourth-lowest of anyone that pitched at least 200 innings with the Royals.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Danny Duffy
Royals Review

Should the Royals target starting pitchers in free agency?

The Kansas City Royals made history in 2021 by becoming the first team ever to have five pitchers from the same draft class - Brady Singer, Kris Bubic, Daniel Lynch, Jackson Kowar, and Jonathan Heasley - start a game in the same season. All of them showed flashes throughout their young seasons, although some much more than others. Aside from these five starters, the Royals also had 45 games started this past season by other pitchers aged 28 and under. This doesn’t account for Mike Minor either, who started 28 games for the team in 2021.
MLB
Royals Review

How I assembled the 2022 Shadow Royals

Every fall after the World Series ends, the top minds from around SB Nation’s MLB baseball sites participate in an offseason simulation. Run by our very own Max Rieper, the annual SB Nation Offseason Simulation throws each team’s general manager into a Slack channel where 30 of us furiously type away messages and search obscure players’ names on Fangraphs.
MLB
Royals Review

Lesky’s Notes: To tank or not to tank

The GM Meetings were this week, which meant it was time for one of a handful of Scott Boras appearances where he performs a terrible standup routine masqueraded as a press conference to discuss his clients. While he was oddly comparing some of his players to James Bond and others that just rang weird, he brought up the issue of tanking, as he has done every offseason for quite some time. He made the point that 17 teams, at most, were trying to win in 2022. Whether the number is right or wrong in either direction, it’s obvious to everyone watching the game that teams not trying to be competitive are a problem for the game. The idea of tanking isn’t new. It just didn’t used to be called that. There also didn’t seem to be so many teams just blatantly punting on seasons this early. And look, I get it, I think there’s some merit to doing it if it’s done right, but it’s just especially frustrating to me when a team like the Reds has pitching and should have some money to spend after being a solid team and using a euphemism to say they’re done spending and need to start over. It just doesn’t work.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals Review Roundtable
Royals Review

2021 Season in Review: Carlos Santana

The Royals have not been a patient team in a long time. They have finished in the top half of the American League in on-base percentage just three times since 1990, while finishing in the bottom three in the league 14 times. They have never finished in the top half of the league in walks over that time, and finished dead last four consecutive seasons from 2014-2017.
MLB
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
The Spun

Trevor Bauer Reportedly Makes Decision On His Contract

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract. The deal includes a $32 million player option for the 2022 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on Bauer’s deal. He’s reporting that Bauer will exercise his player...
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Significant Clayton Kershaw News

It could be the end of an era in Los Angeles. Major League Baseball teams have until 5 p.m. E.T. on Sunday to make qualifying offers to free agents. The qualifying offer – a one-year deal for 2022 worth $18.4 million – is only available for certain free agents. If a player passes on a qualifying offer and signs elsewhere, their old team receives a MLB Draft pick compensation.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy