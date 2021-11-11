142nd Wing to conduct F-15 flyovers in honor of Veterans Day

(CNN) — A group of 12 jurors began deliberating Tuesday morning on five felony charges in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial in connection to last year's shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. How long the jurors debate is almost entirely up to them. Here's what we know about the jury and their deliberations...
Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over Jones' claims that the massacre was a hoax. Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies' "failure to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims."
Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to authorize its experimental Covid-19 antiviral treatment, Paxlovid. The treatment was shown in clinical trials to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent in people at high risk of severe illness, the company reported this month, though the full data has not been made public for scientists to review.
Russia confirmed it successfully took down one of its own Soviet-era satellites in its first demonstration of military capability to strike space targets with a missile from Earth, and it hit back at U.S. officials who said the test posed a threat to the International Space Station crew. On Monday,...
