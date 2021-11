Last November, Sara looked at the storm-damaged wreckage of her home near San Pedro Sula in Honduras and considered quitting her job and leaving for the United States. Her boss wanted her back at work and didn’t care that her house was in ruins—or that the businesses she was supposed to shake down had been shuttered. Two Category 4 hurricanes within two weeks had devastated the country. The gang was losing money and her boss started to blame soldiers like Sara. This wasn’t the first time she’d thought about leaving MS-13, but after the hurricanes she made a plan with her husband.

