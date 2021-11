It all comes down to this. The Seattle Sounders head north of the border to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps (3:00 p.m. PT; FOX 13+, KUNS, Prime Video, 1090 KJR AM, El Rey 1360AM) at BC Place on Sunday in the club’s final match of the MLS regular season. Seattle enters the fixture against one of its oldest rivals one point clear atop the West, while the hosts are arguably the most in-form team in the league and will be fighting to clinch a spot in the postseason after spending most of the year at the bottom of the standings.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO