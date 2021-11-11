CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasures of the Aegean Review – Enormous and Packed With Secrets

By Jaz Sagoo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe notion of being trapped in a time loop has been explored in a variety of media for years. From Harold Ramis’ classic Groundhog Day to the dark lands of Termina in Majora’s Mask, audiences have fallen in love with the idea of escaping the cycle. 2021 has seen the idea...

The Conscious Cat

Review: Pawmistry: Unlocking the Secrets of the Universe with Cats

I’ve long been a fan of Megan Lynn Knott. Her delightful watercolor illustrations of cats just make me happy. Her Cat Tarot deck combines Megan’s unique way of depicting the feline spirit with the classic cards. Megan’s new book, Pawmistry: Unlocking the Secrets of the Universe with Cats highlights the true magic of cats.
Roki Review – Beautiful Point-and-Click Puzzler Done Right

The current state of pop culture has utilized Scandinavian folklore quite a lot over the few decades but has always used it in one of two ways – Hans Christian Anderson fairy tales or Norse mythology. The thing that both of these depictions have in common, from The Snow Queen to Thor to God of War, is that they are decidedly very violent. Unless you only count the Disney versions (which are still pretty dark), the often twisted Scandinavian folklore has always been handled in a fairly specific way. Now, along comes Roki, a classic point-and-click adventure game that transports you into a beautifully designed world, as big sister Tove must help all manner of fanciful creatures to save her younger brother, Lars, from an evil sorceress.
Tunche Review – Fighting Through the Forest

Side-scrolling beat em’ ups have been a staple of the industry since its inception. From Renegade to Double Dragon, the genre dominated consoles and arcades in the 80s and 90s. Whilst there has been somewhat of a resurgence with games like Streets of Rage 4 and River City Girls, modern examples have stuck to conventions. Looking to inject new life into the genre, Tunche has implemented rogue-lite mechanics that add strategy and unpredictability but will this intriguing combination overhaul an aging genre?
Battlefield 2042 Review – The Future is Now, Old Man

After a long visit to the past, Battlefield is finally back to modern combat with Battlefield 2042. Well, technically near-future combat, but you know what I mean. Mixing in some light sci-fi while not meddling with the shooter concepts we’re familiar with, the game manages to strike an awesome balance of interesting and comfortable. Actually, I think that’s a good way to sum up BF 2042 in its entirety.
Harold Ramis
Hoplegs Review – A Hopeless and Hilarious Endeavor

Have you ever been tasked to deliver the most important news in the world, but due to your magical inexperience you accidentally cast a spell on yourself and transform into a 2D square box? Same. Hoplegs has the most ridiculous premise that had me hooked in the first five minutes, and the hilarity that ensues especially during co-op play makes this a top party game (if you’re looking to laugh at your friends’ hopeless attempts at crossing a deadly pit).
Exclusive Interview – Undercoders take us on a trip to the Treasures of the Aegean

Treasures of the Aegean is one of those indies that immediately grabs you. It’s slathered in stylish comic book art, with a slick animation style that would make Jordan Mechner of Prince of Persia fame weak at the knees. There’s no denying that it’s one of November’s ‘ones to watch’, so when we were given the opportunity to interview the founder of Undercoders, the development studio behind Treasures of the Aegean, we did a full-screen jump at the chance.
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization Early Access Now Available on Steam

Players Can Create Cultures in This Village Building Game. Green Man Gaming Publishing and solo developer, Erik Rempen have announced that Kainga: Seeds of Civilization is making its early access debut on Steam as of November 11. Kainga: Seeds of Civilization is a game where players can build villages and...
Sker Ritual is a Co-op Survival FPS and Not a Horror Game

The Follow-up to Maid Sker, Sker Ritual, Is Not Going to Be a Horror Game. Sker Ritual is the sequel to British horror game Maid of Sker. The original game was set in 1898, with a Welsh lore that is about “a family empire driven by torture, slavery, piracy, and a supernatural mystery.” The horror backstory takes place in a real-life historical building found in Wales called the Sker House.
Jurassic World Evolution 2 Video Review – Dinos Soar in Sequel

There are many games out there that feature strong building sim gameplay. Think about games like Minecraft and Rust that quickly gained huge cult followings. Naturally, Frontier Developments figured it best to capitalize on this and Jurassic Park mania following the 2015 Jurassic World movie release. With the first Jurassic World Evolution a relative success it only made sense to develop a sequel. Here we are, three years after the original and Jurassic World Evolution 2 is now out.
Red Notice, review: smirking treasure-hunt caper that cost a king’s ransom

“Look for a box that says ‘MacGuffin’,” quips Ryan Reynolds in Netflix’s smirk-stuffed action comedy Red Notice. He and two fellow treasure hunters (Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot) are raiding a long-abandoned Nazi bunker, which might as well be a lost ark, somewhere beneath the Argentinian jungle. A MacGuffin, as Hitchcock...
Steam Deck

Steam Deck Release Pushed Back Due to Material Shortages. If you were hoping to get your hands on the Steam Deck this year, you will be disappointed. Its release will be delayed due to a shortage of materials.
Back 4 Blood Studio Admits to Too Many Special Zombies Spawned

While people have been enjoying Back 4 Blood and all it entails, there have been, for sure, some bumps on the road. This happens with most games, especially when they initially launch. However, there was one little problem that caused an increase of difficulty: too many special zombies popping up. While this sounds like it would make the game far more interesting and exciting, that can be…well. A little too much of a good thing.
Review: Camp Confidential America’s Secret Nazis

As COVID-19 continues to fade as being one of the worst atrocities in the history of mankind, Netflix’s Camp Confidential America’s Secret Nazis pops in for a quick 30 minutes to remind us all that human beings are just as capable of mass extermination as any disease is. In the case of WW2, obviously the horrors of the holocaust will never be forgotten, but what about the secret wars that were happening behind the scenes while our brave soldiers were fighting overseas. These involve just as brave soldiers who were part of a base known as PO BOX 1142, Jewish soldiers tasked with keeping captured German scientists happy with the intention that the US Government would be able to ascertain important secrets in the realm of rocket science that help sow the seeds for what would be the eventual Cold War with Russia.
Bright Memory Infinite review: a beautiful yet sometimes clunky romp packed with fun gun-fu techno biffing

If Bright Memory: Infinite has one thing, it’s bombast. It’s a game where at one point you jump and electro-grapple onto an in-flight plane as it careens into a black hole, but it’s also a game where you can easily miss the poorly telegraphed jump three times in a row and wind up having to slog through the same brief firefight again and again.
Remedy Entertainment Looking to Open a New Sweden Studio

Remedy Entertainment Currently Looking to Hire up to 25 Game Developers in Sweden. The creators of Control and Alan Wake are currently looking to open a new studio within Sweden. This is a delightful surprise for the gaming studio. For most of the pandemic, there has mostly been talk of game delays, studio closures (however temporary), and even game cancellation. Hearing of a game studio opening feels refreshing, particularly in these difficult times.
‘Synthetik 2’ Does One Thing Very Well

I threw a lot of grenades in Synthetik 2, though maybe not as many as I would have liked. The top-down shooter from Flow Fire Games comes at you furiously, and if you squint off into the distance, you can see the shape of what might be a pretty cool game. There are parts of Synthetik 2 that have the right feel, but there are many more components that don’t really add up. A game can be more than the sum of its parts though, but Synthetik has a long way to go.
Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Review – A Feast of Crumbs

Finally, N64 games on the Nintendo Switch! Also some Sega Genesis titles, if you’re wired like that. Nintendo has dropped a bunch of new games on their Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) service, and they look… okay! If you’re a serious retro gaming enthusiast, the emulation quality will be a hard pass. I had a harder time seeing any serious flaws, though there are some major caveats to my evaluation. Indeed, my experience of the new offerings is the best case scenario. Read on to see if you fall into this very narrow strike zone.
GTA Trilogy Devs Got Rid of a Couple of Cheats for ‘Technical Reasons’

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Won’t Feature Some of the Series’ Traditional Cheats. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy players may notice that they can no longer do some cheats in the game. Apparently, Rockstar has decided to remove a couple of key cheats due to technical reasons. Unfortunately, it was not specified precisely which cheats they got rid of.
Ubisoft Talks Rainbow Six Extraction Release Date and Buddy Pass

Rainbow Six: Extraction Working the Cross-Game Perks. Rainbow Six fans who are looking forward to Extraction have some good news today. 1) the release date, and 2) something called a Buddy Pass. Rainbow Six Extraction was originally slated to be out by now, but the release date was quickly pushed back into early 2022. Today, we have a solid release date for fans to brace for.
