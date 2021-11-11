Treasures of the Aegean Review – Enormous and Packed With Secrets

As COVID-19 continues to fade as being one of the worst atrocities in the history of mankind, Netflix’s Camp Confidential America’s Secret Nazis pops in for a quick 30 minutes to remind us all that human beings are just as capable of mass extermination as any disease is. In the case of WW2, obviously the horrors of the holocaust will never be forgotten, but what about the secret wars that were happening behind the scenes while our brave soldiers were fighting overseas. These involve just as brave soldiers who were part of a base known as PO BOX 1142, Jewish soldiers tasked with keeping captured German scientists happy with the intention that the US Government would be able to ascertain important secrets in the realm of rocket science that help sow the seeds for what would be the eventual Cold War with Russia.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO