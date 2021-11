Charles Schwab stock (NYSE: SCHW) has gained 55% YTD, and at its current price of $82 per share, it is almost 10% below its fair value of $92 – Trefis’ estimate for Charles Schwab’s valuation. The company reported better than expected results in the first two quarters of 2021, which continued in the third quarter as well. The net revenues increased 87% y-o-y in the quarter to $4.6 billion, primarily driven by a 51% growth in net interest income coupled with a more than 4x increase in trading revenues. Further, asset management and administration fees grew 28% y-o-y. This translated into a 129% y-o-y growth in adjusted net income to $1.4 billion.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO