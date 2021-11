Cantor Fitzgerald maintained its rating of ‘Overweight’ for Cresco Labs Inc (OTC:CRLBF) and raised its price target from $12 to $19, calling the stock a “top pick.”. Citing Cresco’s position to grow as a dominant player in other states, like Cresco has done in Illinois, Cantor's Pablo Zuanic said Cresco is looking to grow its foothold in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, where the company is currently the number two supplier.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO