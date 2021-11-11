CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Focus on the real gains

By Silver News Editor
ForexTV.com
 5 days ago

Miners are pulling ahead, and the ever more...

forextv.com

FXStreet.com

USD/CAD clings to gains around 1.2530-35 region, US Retail Sales in focus

USD/CAD reversed an early dip to sub-1.2500 levels amid renewed USD buying interest. Hawkish Fed expectations, the cautious market mood underpinned the safe-haven USD. Bulls largely shrugged off an uptick in crude oil prices, which tend to benefit the loonie. The market focus remains on Tuesday’s release of the US...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Real yields are a real problem

Let's get ready for the Oct release of US CPI along with jobless claims (out 1 day earlier than usual due to Veterans Day tomorrow). One of the great puzzles in markets at the moment is the ongoing drop in inflation-adjusted bond yields and how it points to trouble ahead. The trade has the potential to blow up and reverberate through markets. US CPI is due up next (more on it below). On Tuesday, the WhatsApp Broadcast Group had a few "quick" daytrading trades in XAUUSD (long at 1821 for 1830), DOW30 (long/short inside 36170/230), and DAX40 (15990-16050).
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Corrective Action Gains Traction

Typically when everyone agrees that the market should do something, it is less likely to occur. That has been the case recently as far as dealing with overbought and extended technical conditions. Despite how obvious it has been that the market needs a rest, it has persisted with a strong uptrend.
STOCKS
eyeonhousing.org

Job Gains Accelerate in October

Job gains picked up in October after two consecutive months of a slowdown. Total payroll employment rose by 531,000 and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6% in October. Construction industry employment (both residential and non-residential) totaled 7.5 million, with 44,000 construction jobs added in October. Both residential construction (+10,900) and non-residential construction (+33,000) had job gains for the month. Residential construction employment exceeds its level in February 2020, while 63% of nonresidential construction jobs lost in March and April have been recovered.
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

VanEck’s ‘lowest-cost’ bitcoin linked ETF is down Tuesday but it’s outperforming ProShares and Valkyrie funds down 5%

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy Fund on Tuesday is seeing its first day of trading, with the bitcoin futures-pegged exchange-traded fund, which bills itself as the “lowest-cost” option, compared against rivals, outperforming “spot” bitcoin values . VanEck’s ETF was down less 1%, at last check, on Tuesday afternoon, in its first day of trading on Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s Cboe BZX exchange. By comparison, spot bitcoin was down more than 5%, in line with the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF , which also are pegged to bitcoin futures traded on the CME Group’s Chicago Mercantile Exchange . The VanEck offering has billed itself as a cheaper option to ProShares and Valkyrie funds, which came out before it. The VanEck’s expense ratio is 0.65%, which translates to an annual cost of $6.50 for every $1,000 invested, compared with 0.95% for its two rivals. VanEck also claims that its ETF can be more tax-efficient than its rivals due to its C-corp structure. The outperformance of XBTF on Tuesday may provide some modest solace to the folks at VanEck who saw a spot bitcoin ETF rejected last week by the Securities and Exchange Commission on the grounds that it doesn’t properly prevent fraud and market manipulation. However, first-mover advantage on bitcoin futures may ultimately carry the day, with ProShares boasting assets of around $1.4 billion, Valkyrie’s bitcoin futures market looking after $60 million and VanEck likely to end Tuesday’s session well below that, even considering its outperformance.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Retail boost helps lift S&P 500

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday as earnings from Home Depot and retail sales data signaled solid consumer health and eased worries about a Federal Reserve that may have to become more aggressive in the face of rising inflation. Data showed retail sales jumped...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

AUD: Ready for some gains?

Over the last period of time the Australian dollar has been weighed down by four different factors:. Rising Covid cases and low vaccination rates, A slow down in global growth as covid lockdowns bit again, A slowdown in China’s growth, A sharp drop in Iron ore prices (Australia’s largest export). This was partially offset by falling coal prices.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September

Previous: IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Returns as Official Media Sponsor of Investor Summit Group’s Q4 Virtual Summit. Next: The Moneyist: ‘I’m afraid of making the wrong decision’: My investing strategy is weirdly obsessive-compulsive. How do I overcome this?
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

NZD pushed down below 71 USc

US CPI inflation surges to a 30-year high driving US rates higher across the curve and spilling over into other markets. USD stronger …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Consolidates Gains

The US dollar consolidates recent gains as traders digest the start of the Fed’s taper. The pair are seeking support around the 20-day moving average after a parabolic rise sent it to a four-year high. An overbought RSI from the daily chart is a sign of exhaustion and traders may be reluctant to push higher.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Indian shares gain on IT, Airtel boost; SBI results in focus

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, helped by IT stocks and telecom firm Bharti Airtel after its upbeat earnings, as investors eyed quarterly results from State Bank of India due later in the day. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.44% to 17,967.30 and the...
BUSINESS
cityindex.co.uk

Index in Focus: SPX 500

It’s the day before the FOMC is expected to announce that they will begin tapering their quantitative easing program. As discussed in detail in our FOMC Preview, the Fed is currently purchasing $80 billion in Treasuries per month and $40 billion in MBS per month. One suggested pace of the tapering is for $10 billion a month in Treasuries and $5 billion a month in MBS. This would be consistent with Powell’s previous comments that tapering would be finished by mid-2022. The S&P 500 made is at all-time highs near 4635, just above the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the move from the highs of September 3rd to the lows of October 1st. But will it continue after the FOMC announcement?
STOCKS
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
AGRICULTURE

