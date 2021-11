Many types of transactions—from company buyouts to VC investments—are hitting record highs this year. Add spinoffs to the list. Year to date, 205 spinoff transactions—i.e., deals involving the creation of independent companies through either the sale or distribution of new shares of an existing business or the division of a parent company—have been announced and are currently pending or completed. This deal count is the highest since 2011 (227 deals). Despite the intensive work required to complete a spinoff, it seems likely that we will see even more in the remainder of the year. And spun-off companies resulting from these transactions may themselves end up being involved in subsequent M&A deals.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO