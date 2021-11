Because of the nature of the grocery business, independent operations are far outnumbered by units of major chains — whether they’re regional powerhouses, like H-E-B in Texas or Wegman’s in the Northeast, or national operations doing business under multiple brand names (for instance, Kroger or Albertsons). The chains have the buying power, the advertising and promotional resources, and the sheer scale to compete most efficiently in the field. (The median size of supermarkets in the U.S. is 41,561 square feet — almost an acre.)

