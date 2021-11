The spike in military COVID-19 deaths is continuing to subside, for the second week in a row, with only one death reported between Oct. 20 and 27. Spc. Damion Francis, 32, who was assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Carson, Colorado, is the 71st service member to die of COVID-19, none of whom have been fully vaccinated. Francis was partially vaccinated, according to a Pentagon spokesman.

