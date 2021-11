The 2021 Soquel High girls volleyball season has been one my teammates and I will cherish for the rest of our lives. After missing a year of high school volleyball due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were all incredibly eager to be back in our gym to work toward our goals once again. All season, the league championship and CCS have been our focus. We reached these goals due to our persistent hard work and grit, yet we would not be the team we are without our determination, our passion, our bond.

SOQUEL, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO