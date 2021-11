BYFIELD -- There was a moment during Saturday morning's Division 3 field hockey quarterfinal where it looked like host Triton was going to grab momentum for good. It was late in the third quarter of a 1-1 game, and minutes earlier the Vikings had just watched a crossing pass from Riley Bell slide dangerously by the Swampscott goal. Except this time, the ball found it's way out of a moshpit in front of the cage and lazily rolled to its left. With a wide-open goal in front of her, a Triton player leaped forward to try and tap it home. But a lunging Swampscott stick found it's way between the ball and the cage, and was able to just deflect away what looked to be an easy Triton goal.

SWAMPSCOTT, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO