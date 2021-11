Elon Musk may be following Twitter's direction to sell 10% of his Tesla (TSLA) stock. But he'll still be the one behind the wheel. By all accounts, Musk's proposed sale is massive. Even a small 10% slice of his Tesla position is enormous, as he's the top holder of the company's stock. Before the sale, Musk owns 17% of the company now worth more than $1 trillion. That puts his total stake at $201 billion, even following Monday's slight sell-off to 1,181.90 a share, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO