EUR/USD Analysis: Reaches 50.00% Fibonacci Retracement

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decline of the EUR/USD, on Thursday, passed the support of the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.1463 and reached the...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Losses to gather traction below 1.1350

EUR/USD navigates the area of 2021 lows near 1.1360. A drop below 1.1350 opens the door to a deeper pullback. The continuation of the downtrend appears favoured in the short-term horizon. That said, the 2008-2021 line emerges as a critical support around 1.1350. A break below this area in a convincing fashion exposes a retracement to, initially, July 2020 low at 1.1185 ahead of 1.11688 (low June 19 2020).
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

On the first trading day of the week, the appreciation of the U.S. dollar continued and, after the successful violation of the support zone at 1.1435, the bears have managed to maintain their control over the market, thus leading the pair towards a test of the support at 1.1365. The most probable scenario for today’s trading session is for the currency pair to make a corrective move towards the resistance at 1.1435, and for trading to remain in the range between 1.1365 and 1.1435. However, if the bears continue to pressure the market and manage to overcome the support level at 1.1365, this would strengthen the negative expectations for a move towards the next support at 1.1300. Today, an increase in market activity can be expected around the announcement of the retail sales data (13:30 GMT) and the industrial production data for the United States (14:15 GMT).
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD Could Head Lower

EUR/USD is trading lower, after accelerating slightly below the trend trendline support of a wedge pattern which can still be a valid ending diagonal if we consider a 'throw-over' formation. However, a recovery in five waves back above 1.1524 is needed for any change in sentiment. But so far, the...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1329; (P) 1.1396; (R1) 1.1437; …. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside for 100% projection of 1.1908 to 1.1523 from 1.1691 at 1.1306, which is close to long term fibonacci level at 1.1289. We’d pay attention to bottoming signal there. Break of 1.1463 minor resistance should now suggest short term bottoming and bring rebound back to 1.1523/1691 resistance zone first. However, decisive break there will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 1.1068 next.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls test key 38.2% Fibo. at 1.1326

EUR/USD is meeting daily support and a correction to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level could be in order. From an hourly perspective, the price is trying to base in the low 1.1300 area and it is on the approach to the 38.2% Fibonacci that meets the 10-EMA. Beyond there, we...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Reaches Above 153.00

On Monday morning, the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate reached above the 153.00 level. The 153.00 mark provided resistance on Thursday and reversed the rate’s recovery by causing a drop to the 152.40 level. Meanwhile, the pair was finding support in the 50-hour simple moving average at 152.70. If the pair...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Trades sideways

Since Friday, the EUR/USD has traded sideways. On Monday, the borders of the sideways trading range were marked on the chart. The rate keeps finding support at 1.1433/1.1437. Meanwhile, resistance is being provided by the 1.1456/1.1464 zone. If the pair resumes its decline and passes the support of the 1.1433/1.1437...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Reaches Above Resistance Zone

On Monday morning, the GBP/USD passed above the resistance of the 1.3410/1.3430 zone. However, a follow up surge did not occur. Instead, the pair started to trade in the zone. Meanwhile, support was being provided by the 50-hour SMA and the 1.3400 level. Resistance was provided by the 100-hour SMA at 1.3450 and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3462.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Declines Below Support Levels

The USD/CAD currency exchange rate ended its sideways trading on Friday noon. By the middle of Monday’s trading, the pair had passed below the support zone at 1.2570/1.2575 and the 50-hour simple moving average near 1.2555. Next target for the decline was the weekly simple pivot point at the 1.2512 level.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Oversold Levels

The EUR/USD continued its biggest decline since late September last week, breaking through a major support level while reaching another near 1.1425 under pressure, but extending the decline further to the support level 1.1356, the lowest in 16 months. The pair then settled around the 1.1380 level as of this writing. The sharp drop came despite many analysts warning of continued downside risks for the EUR. The rapid developments in European infections with the Coronavirus provided the bears with a new impetus, in addition to the economical contrasts between the Eurozone and the United States of America.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.43; (P) 130.01; (R1) 130.35; …. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays on the downside as fall from 133.44 is still in progress. Deeper decline would be seen for 127.91 key support. On the upside, however, break of 131.40 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound, probably back to retest 133.44 high.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF

EURUSD is trading at 1.1454; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1495 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1335. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1585. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1675.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Friday’s Doji probes bears near 1.1450

EUR/USD fades bounce off 16-month low, struggles to justify bullish candlestick formation. Oversold RSI conditions, multiple supports challenge further downside. Previous support line from October, 10-DMA will test corrective pullback. EUR/USD remains pressured around the lowest level since July 2020, lackluster near 1.1445 during Monday’s initial Asian session. In doing...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Weekly technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 15 Nov 2021 00:06GMT. Consolidation b4 one more fall. 1.1514 - Nov 05 low (now res). 1.1487 - Last Thur's high. 1.1461 - Last Fri's high. 1.1434 - Last Fri's fresh 15-month low. 1.1422 - 2020 Jun high (now sup). 1.1382 - 80.9% proj. of 1.1908-1.1525 fm...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Scope for extra losses near term

EUR/USD drops further and reaches new YTD low at 1.1436. Further selling could see the 1.1422 level revisited near term. The continuation of the downtrend appears favoured in the short-term horizon. Against this, and if the pair clears the YTD low at 1.1436, the focus of attention is expected to quickly gyrate to the June 2020 high at 1.1422 (June 10).
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Reaches Below 1.3400 Level

By the middle of Thursday’s trading, the GBP/USD passed the support of the 1.3450 mark, the October and November low-level zone at 1.3410/1.3430, and the 1.3400 mark, and the rate pierced the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3386. Moreover, the 1.3410/1.3430 zone was confirmed as resistance. In the highly...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Reaches above 1.2500

The high volatility period of the USD/CAD currency exchange rate ended with a surge to the 1.2500 level, the zone that surrounds it, and the weekly R1 simple pivot point in the zone. On Thursday morning, the rate broke the resistance of the 1.2500 mark and reached the 1.2530 level.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Inches closer to 1.1420-10 support zone

EUR/USD remains heavy near the lowest levels in 16 months. Bearish MACD, sustained trading below October’s trough allow sellers extra time. Five-month-old support line joins June 2020 peak to highlight 1.1420-10 as the key area. Monthly horizontal line guards immediate upside ahead of 20-DMA. EUR/USD bears take a breather around...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: EUR/USD

Chart Of The Day: USD/CHF Poised For Big Breakout By Fawad Razaqzada - Nov 12, 2021 1. This article was written exclusively for Investing.com.There is little doubt which currency has been the king of foreign exchange market this week. The US dollar got a big boost... Euro Under Pressure As...
CURRENCIES

