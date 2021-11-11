CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/JPY Analysis: Finds Resistance In Pivot Point

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD/JPY passed the resistance of the 114.00 level during early Thursday’s trading hours. However, the pair found resistance in the weekly R1 simple pivot...

Comments / 0

Daily Technical Analysis

On the first trading day of the week, the appreciation of the U.S. dollar continued and, after the successful violation of the support zone at 1.1435, the bears have managed to maintain their control over the market, thus leading the pair towards a test of the support at 1.1365. The most probable scenario for today’s trading session is for the currency pair to make a corrective move towards the resistance at 1.1435, and for trading to remain in the range between 1.1365 and 1.1435. However, if the bears continue to pressure the market and manage to overcome the support level at 1.1365, this would strengthen the negative expectations for a move towards the next support at 1.1300. Today, an increase in market activity can be expected around the announcement of the retail sales data (13:30 GMT) and the industrial production data for the United States (14:15 GMT).
USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.86; (P) 114.04; (R1) 114.31;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY is back on the upside as rise from 112.71 resumes. On the upside, sustained break of 114.69 will resume larger up trend for 100% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 118.18 next. On the downside, below 113.74 minor support will turn bias back to the downside to extend the consolidation pattern from 114.59. But, we’d continue to expect downside to be contained above 112.07 resistance turned support to bring rebound.
USD/JPY targets major resistance of 115.00 level

USD/JPY traders will look for impetus from Japan's National CPI data on Thursday. US dollar remains upbeat, economic data released on Tuesday surpassed expectations. USD/JPY strengthens on a positive outlook, eyes towards major resistance 115.00. USD/JPY was trading at its multi-year high on Wednesday at around 114.81, the strongest since...
GBP/USD Reaches Above Resistance Zone

On Monday morning, the GBP/USD passed above the resistance of the 1.3410/1.3430 zone. However, a follow up surge did not occur. Instead, the pair started to trade in the zone. Meanwhile, support was being provided by the 50-hour SMA and the 1.3400 level. Resistance was provided by the 100-hour SMA at 1.3450 and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3462.
Technical analysis: Will the USD/JPY price rebound resume?

The technical analysis of the USDJPY price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows USDJPY: H1 is attempting to retrace up above the 200-period moving average MA(200). The price reversed its rising after hitting a weekly high a day ago. We believe the bullish movement will resume after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 114.01. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 113.79. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
USD/JPY Hits Temporary Resistance

The Japanese yen pulled back after a larger-than-expected GDP contraction in Q3. The US dollar is looking to hold onto its gains after a rally above 114.00. Sentiment has recovered and a surge above 114.45 around the October peak would resume the uptrend. However, the current rebound may lack the strength to clear the supply zone right away.
Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3419; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3455 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3135. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3555. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3645.
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Still Bullish

The recent record US inflation numbers have increased market expectations that the US Federal Reserve may surprise everyone by announcing an increase in US interest rates at any time, especially since it has already reduced its purchases of bonds. Accordingly, the USD/JPY currency pair made a bullish comeback, with gains that pushed it to the 114.30 resistance level at the end of last week's trading, near its highest level in more than three years, and closed trading around the 113.92 resistance level. Overall, the US dollar was the top performing major currency last month and last week, but it looks high at current levels and the Forex analysts at Crédit Agricole expect it to "stop in its tracks".
EUR/JPY analysis: Returns to support zone

The resistance of the 131.40 mark was held on Wednesday, and the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate declined to the support zone at 130.63/130.90. On Thursday morning, the rate was located in the zone and below the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average at 130.85. A decline below the support...
Ichimoku candlestick analysis: EUR/USD, XAU/USD, NZD/USD

The currency pair is trading at 1.1483 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.1525 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1375. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the resistance area. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1625, which will mean further growth to 1.1715.
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Breakout, USD/JPY Reversal in Play

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) jumped to a fresh yearly high after the October US inflation report, spurring speculation the Fed will accelerate stimulus withdrawal. A weak US bond auction in the afternoon saw US Treasury yields jump across the curve, increasing interest rate differentials in favor of a stronger US Dollar.
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Approaches 1.2535-40 key resistance

USD/CAD renews monthly high, steady around multi-day top of late. Convergence of 100, 50-DMA challenges further upside moves. Two-week-old support line tests pullback moves amid firmer Momentum line. USD/CAD bulls take a breather after refreshing the monthly peak with 1.2511 during early Thursday. Sustained trading beyond a fortnight-long support line...
Currency market: EUR/USD, USD/JPY and technical analysis

To target 1.1700's, EUR/USD must cross massive hurdles at 1.1601, 1.1613. 1.1654 and 1.1681. Bottoms are located at 1.1533, 1.1519, and big break at the 5 years average 1.1490. Immediate targets on a break of 1.1490 are found at 1.1457, 1.1429, 1.1379, 1.1258, and 1.1197. Break below 1.1490 on the...
EUR/USD Meets Resistance

The euro finds support from an upbeat economic sentiment from across the block. The pair have met buying interest in the demand zone around 1.1520. A bullish RSI divergence suggests that sellers may have taken their feet off the pedal. Subsequently, a break above 1.1560 prompted the short side to cover.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears seek a run to 112.08 while bulls look to 113.20

USD/JPY bulls are testing the commitments of the bears from key hourly support. Bears need to break the double bottom lows for a run to the 112.08 daily target. USD/JPY bears are in control from a daily basis while below 113.20 but are stalling in what could be hourly accumulation. The following illustrates the market structure and prospects of either a downside continuation towards daily targets 112.08/111.77 or a retest of 113.20 for the near term.
NZD/USD Tests Key Resistance

The New Zealand dollar recoups losses as risk appetite recovers. The pair has met buying interest at 0.7070 along the 20-day moving average. A bullish RSI divergence is a sign that the bearish momentum has waned. When this happens in a demand zone, it makes a rebound of greater significance.
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: New Break in General Trend

As I predicted, the USD/JPY is ripe for profit-taking, which is what happened over the last three trading sessions and is settling around 112.72 as of this writing. The pair is in the middle of a correction path after it tested the 114.70 high. The DXY was testing a pocket of key resistance levels on the charts before slipping in the wake of Friday's stronger-than-expected US non-farm payrolls report, which came along with bullish revisions to job growth estimates in previous months. There was also the Federal Reserve's decision to scale back its $120 billion per month quantitative easing program over the eight months through mid-2022.
USD/JPY should find support into 112.00 – TDS

“With Treasury markets settling, we think the path to 112.00 remains, but we see no appeal in chasing it.”. “We think USD/JPY is essentially at the mercy of technicals and Fed pricing. The latter looks to have mostly quieted down while the former should reinforce cloud support at 112.00.”. Information...
