Currencies

USD/CAD Reaches Above 1.2500

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high volatility period of the USD/CAD currency exchange rate ended with a surge to the 1.2500 level, the zone that surrounds it and the weekly R1 simple...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

actionforex.com

EUR/USD Hit Important Support At 1.129

The strong UK labour market report for September with elements that bode well for the month October as well defined European morning trading. This job market resilience is the final missing piece for the BoE to kick off the tightening cycle. The pound strengthened towards the EUR/GBP 2021 lows to finish at 0.8429. UK’s yield curve bear flattened with changes varying from 4.2 bps (2y, 5y) to 1.7 bps (30y). US retail sales came in much stronger than expected and took over from the UK labour report as the dominant trading theme in the afternoon. US (real) yields rose 1.3 bps (5y) to 3.6 bps (20y). Hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed Bullard underpinned the UST selloff. He argued to end the tapering faster (in Q1) to have the optionality to hike rates sooner. He also put on the table to start the balance sheet runoff (i.e. not to reinvest proceeds from maturing bonds) immediately after the tapering process instead of waiting a while. Bond yields in Europe in the meantime fell with the German curve bull steepening, seeing the 2y and 5y decline by 4.1 bps and 3.7 bps respectively. The German 10y real yield hit a new alltime low at -2.238%. UST underperformance gave the dollar a clear edge over peers. EUR/USD closed at 1.132, down from 1.137. USD/JPY surpassed recent highs to finish at the highest level since early 2017 (114.82).
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The dollar continues to appreciate against the common European currency as it violated yet another support level – the one of 1.1365. The sentiment is strictly negative and the expectations are for the pair to test and breach the local bottom at 1.1310, which would pave the way towards the next support at 1.1260. After the sharp decline, it is possible that we could witness a corrective move, which would be limited below the resistance level of 1.1435. The data on the building permits for the U.S., which is to be announced today at 13:30 GMT, is expected to cause a spike in volatility.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD prints fresh seven-week highs above 1.2600 as oil prices fall

USD/CAD hit seven-week highs above 1.2610 in recent trade, though his since slipped back a few pips. The loonie is suffering from a drop in oil prices, with rising Canadian inflation failing to come to its aid. USD/CAD hit fresh seven-week highs at 1.2610 on Wednesday, marginally eclipsing last week’s...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

USD/CAD Rate Susceptible to Larger Pullback on Strong Canada CPI

USD/CAD continues to pullback from a fresh monthly high (1.2605) on the back of US Dollar weakness, and fresh data prints coming out of Canada may keep the exchange rate under pressure as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to widen for the fourth consecutive month. USD/CAD Rate Susceptible...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Euro Selloff Intensified on Dovish Lagarde, Could EUR/USD Defend 1.13?

Euro tumbled broadly overnight, riding on dovish comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde. In short, Lagarde continued to talk down the need of early stimulus withdrawal and warned of the hurt to recovery for doing so. Swiss Franc is currently the second weakest, followed by Yen. On the other hand, commodity currencies are the stronger one as led by Aussie, even though stock rally attempt faltered overnight.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Breaks Above Bearish Channel

The Australian dollar softened after the RBA minutes reiterated that there will be no rate hike until 2024. The pair has found buying interest at the base of October’s bullish breakout (0.7280). A break above the falling channel indicates that sentiment could be turning around. 0.7390 is a key resistance...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD Gained As US Retail Sales Are Awaited

The USD tended to gain against a number of its counterparts yesterday as the market’s attention turns to the release of the US retail sales growth rate for October in today’s American session. It should be noted that shortly after the release also the US industrial production growth rate for the same month is to be released and could extend the volatility for the greenback. On a monetary level the market’s bets on whether the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace, after the release of the US CPI rates for October last week, were carried forward and we note Atlanta Fed President Bostic’s speech later on today. On a more fundamental level, we note the friendly tone in the meeting of US president Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping and its characteristic that the Chinese leader called the US president an “old friend”, while also called for more cooperation and communication. The Yuan tended to gain and the partial thawing of tensions in the US-Sino relationships could create some safe haven outflows for the USD and provide support for commodity currencies such as the Aussie. US stockmarkets presented little volatility yesterday, yet we would note that Tesla’s share price continued to drop given also that Elon Musk threatened to sell another part of its shareholdings in a Twitter spat with Democratic senator Sanders.
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD clings to gains around 1.2530-35 region, US Retail Sales in focus

USD/CAD reversed an early dip to sub-1.2500 levels amid renewed USD buying interest. Hawkish Fed expectations, the cautious market mood underpinned the safe-haven USD. Bulls largely shrugged off an uptick in crude oil prices, which tend to benefit the loonie. The market focus remains on Tuesday’s release of the US...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Reaches Above 153.00

On Monday morning, the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate reached above the 153.00 level. The 153.00 mark provided resistance on Thursday and reversed the rate’s recovery by causing a drop to the 152.40 level. Meanwhile, the pair was finding support in the 50-hour simple moving average at 152.70. If the pair...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Declines below support levels

The USD/CAD currency exchange rate ended its sideways trading on Friday at noon. By the middle of Monday's trading, the pair had passed below the support zone at 1.2570/1.2575 and the 50-hour simple moving average near 1.2555. The next target for the decline was the weekly simple pivot point at the 1.2512 level.
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD trades with modest losses around 1.2530-25 region

USD/CAD edged lower for the second successive day amid modest USD weakness. Hawkish Fed expectations could limit the USD losses and lend support to the pair. Weaker crude oil prices undermined the loonie and further favours bullish traders. The USD/CAD pair remained depressed through the early European session and was...
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities. Technical setups we’re tracking into the weekly open. Updated trade levels on the US Dollar Majors, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin and more!. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. US Dollar Breakout Levels -...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, CPI Data

Global market volatility was rather mixed this past week. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell roughly 0.9%, 0.17% and 0.5% respectively. Across the Atlantic Ocean, the Euro Stoxx 50 and FTSE 100 gained about 0.2% and 0.6% respectively. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 was flat as the Hang Send Index climbed 1.8%.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: Mixed, Depending on Counterparty. USD/CAD put in a strong move on the back of the US Dollar breakout to fresh yearly highs, with scope for bullish continuation in the pair which would be bearish for the Canadian Dollar. CAD/JPY, however, has pulled back in a strong...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD retreats from 1.2600, on weaker than expected US consumer sentiment

USD/CAD slump for the first time in three days after posting losses of almost 1.70%. USD/CAD fell amid US dollar weakness across the board. USD/CAD: The 1-hour chart depicts a triple top chart pattern, with a target of 1.2530. USD/CAD struggles to gain traction above 1.2600, is falling 0.31%, trading...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD

The currency pair is trading at 1.3367 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.3455 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3145. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3635, which will mean further growth to 1.3725.
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Chart Art: Potential Reversals for USD/CAD and GBP/NZD

Both USD/CAD and GBP/NZD have pulled back from their established downtrends. Are we looking at retracements or the start of longer-term reversals?. Check out these charts and lemme know what you think!. GBP/NZD: 4-hour. GBP/NZD has been on a downtrend since early October but it looks like the bears are...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Try shorts with stops above 1.1550

EURUSD shorts at first resistance at 1.1600/10 worked hitting first support at 1.1530/20. The break below here was a sell signal initially targeting 1.1430/20, which is being hit this morning as I write. Some big profits this week in the pair. USDCAD through 1.2510/30 for a buy signal targeting 1.2590,...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Could Start Fresh Increase To 1.2600

USD/CAD is attempting an upside break above the 1.2500 resistance region. Earlier, it traded below a major bullish trend line at 1.2450 on the 4-hours chart.EUR/USD failed to clear the 1.1600-1.1620 resistance zone, and GBP/USD also topped near 1.3600. The US CPI increased 6.2% in Oct 2021 (YoY), better than...
MARKETS

