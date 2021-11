The British pound has broken below the 1.34 handle, an area that was significant support previously. Because of this, the market is likely to continue going lower, and short-term rallies are going to be selling opportunities. This is a market that has been supported at the 1.34 handle multiple times, but now that we have broken through there, it certainly looks as if we have further to go. In fact, from a longer-term standpoint, I anticipate that we probably go looking towards 1.30 level underneath.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO