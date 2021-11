SEGA has officially announced the release date for Total War: Warhammer III, the strategy game series that combines the gameplay of Total War with the lore of the board game series. The game will release on February 17 and will be included on Xbox Game Pass for PC. The Ogre Kingdoms Race Pack has also been revealed for early adopters of the game. Those that pre-order the title or purchase the week of will get access to the pack for free. This is for those that purchase the game rather than opting to use Game Pass. This pack unleashes the Ogre Kingdoms with their two Lords, Greasus Goldtooth and Skrag the Slaughterer, into the campaign. You can check out the launch trailer below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO